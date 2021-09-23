The best time of the year is upon us. Sweater weather is back, the leaves are falling, and motorcycle manufacturers are set to reveal their new lineups. Of course, EICMA 2021 highlights the season, but the COVID-19 pandemic has diversified the way OEMs unveil the latest models. In Ducati’s case, that includes a sprawling release schedule that will culminate in the launch of the brand’s new middleweight ADV: the Desert X.

Starting on Thursday, September 30, 2021, the Ducati World Premiere 2022 will go live on Ducati’s website, social media pages, and YouTube channel. The multi-episode web series will span 10 weeks, ending with the firm’s new Desert X adventure model debuting on December 9, 2021. Of course, Ducati could have other surprises in store, but the upcoming ADV has generated buzz since the Desert X Concept broke cover in October, 2019.

Gallery: Ducati Scrambler Desert X Concept

5 Photos

Based on the Ducati Scrambler 1100, the concept bike drew heavily from the Paris Dakar bikes of the ‘80s and ‘90s. The sculpted bodywork and two circular DRLs captured the retro rally style while also updating the look for a modern audience. At the front, a 21-inch wheel prepared the Desert X for the toughest off-road obstacles while the dual gas cell improved the adventure bike’s long-distance capabilities.

That twin tank design also helps on the trail, allowing the Desert X to forge on after a damaging tip over. For the longest journeys, the removable passenger seat also gives way to additional storage for luggage and camping gear. Rugged yet refined, the Desert X looked ready to hit the road at any moment, but Ducati had some tweaks in mind.

For the production model, Ducati held onto the 21-inch front wheel but developed an all-new chassis. However, the brand replaced the Scrambler 1100’s oil/air-cooled, two-valve, 1,079cc L-twin with the 937cc Testastretta engine found in the new Monster, Supersport 950, and Hypermotard. Sadly, that’s all the Bologna firm is willing to reveal now, but all the details should arrive in time for the second-best time of the year: the holidays.