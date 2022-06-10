The Aruba.it Ducati Superbike World Championship (WSBK) team is waging war at Italy’s Misano World Circuit this weekend, but the brand will return to the Rimini coast for the World Ducati Week on July 22-24, 2022. The Bologna brand already announced its star-studded Race of the Champions lineup and “Let’s Ride as One” lap of honor participants, but Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali revealed the full event itinerary at the Mirabilandia theme park.

Alongside MotoGP and WSBK riders Pecco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi, Michele Pirro, Alvaro Bautista, and Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Domenicali rallied the troops before the annual festival.

“It is a great satisfaction to be here in Mirabilandia within Ducati World to present the World Ducati Week 2022, a one-of-a-kind event that highlights the strong and mutual bond that exists between Ducati and the community of fans and Clubs, which for us are like a true family,” proclaimed Domenicali.

In addition to the Race of the Champions and lap of honor events, World Ducati Week 2022 has much more in store for dedicated Ducatisti. The event will feature installations highlighting top Ducati models such as a Panigale ride simulator and Streetfighter photoshoot. The Multistrada, DesertX, and Diavel 1260 Lamborghini will be in attendance for ADV and cruiser riders as well. Current models aren’t the only Ducs on display, though. Attendees will enjoy an exclusive sneak peek at a new 2023 model that the firm won’t officially unveil until fall 2022.

Ducati diehards don’t have to just gawk at the static models either. The festival will host test rides of the Ducati and Scrambler Ducati lineups throughout the weekend. Those interested in wrangling the 2022 Panigale V4 S can sign up for a scheduled session. The Ducati Riding Academy and DRE Adventure crew will also be on hand, providing riding tips and insights.

The fun only continues when the sun sets, with Italian DJ and producer Benny Benassi spinning the ones and twos for the Scrambler Beach Party on July 22, 2022. Following the Rustida barbecue on the evening of July 23, 2022, the Ducati devotees will party the night away to the sounds of Meduza in the Santamonica Stadium.

“I can’t wait to be able to experience first-hand once again the beauty and the pride of finding ourselves at the Misano Circuit, which has hosted us since the first edition, to celebrate all together the passion and love for Ducati and everything it represents,” Domenicali concluded.