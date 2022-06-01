MotoGP traditionally enjoys its summer holiday following the Dutch TT, which is held on the last weekend of June. This year, the riders and teams will relax and recuperate for five weeks before storming the Silverstone circuit for the British Grand Prix on August 7, 2022. However, Ducati riders won’t be off the bike for that entire period.

During the weekend of July 22-23, 2022, Ducati riders will take to the Misano World Circuit for the World Ducati Week (WDW) 2022. The "Let’s Ride as One” theme will highlight the proceedings with racing heroes Carl Fogarty, Troy Bayliss, Chaz Davies, Régis Laconi, and Rubén Xaus joining the lap of honor on July 22, 2022. Ducati faithful will also get a chance to complete a lap around the world-class circuit during the event’s parade portion.

The Race of Champions will headline the weekend, however, with over 21 Ducati riders battling it out on the Misano circuit. Ducati’s eight-rider 2022 MotoGP lineup, including Pecco Bagnaia, Jack Miller, Johann Zarco, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi, will take to the Misano track alongside Superbike World Championship Ducati riders Alvaro Bautista and Michael Ruben Rinaldi. Former MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci, long-time Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, and current Supersport World Championship rider Oli Bayliss will also join the fun.

The race participants will duke it out on Ducati’s Panigale V4 S superbike and Panigale V2 supersport. Each bike will boast custom graphics reflecting the rider’s current team and sponsors. The racers will also benefit from Ducati Performance accessories, Akrapovič titanium exhausts, Pirelli slick tires, and Rizoma brake lever protectors. The dual-category race will award two winners following 12 laps around the track with free practice, qualifying, and warm-up.

Ardent Ducatisti won’t want to miss the spectacle and WDW 2022 tickets are already available on Ducati’s website. The brand offers various packages to suit a wide range of attendees, and it will release more event information in the coming weeks.