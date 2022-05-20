If you’ve been watching the 2022 Ducati Lenovo MotoGP team closely, you may have noted that luxury eyewear brand Carrera is a sponsor. The two companies teamed up on this deal from 2022 through 2026—but there’s more to it than just another sponsor graphic on the team’s fairings. As you may have guessed, there’s also a line of co-branded eyewear to be appreciated if you don’t like getting the sun in your eyes. Let’s take a look.

The Ducati-Carrera eyewear line takes inspiration from the lines of the Panigale V4, according to the two companies. The temples of each eyeglass frame are where you need to look, as they’re modeled after the profile of the Panigale V4. Additionally, Ducati and Carrera say, each frame design was crafted specifically so they’ll fit nicely under your favorite motorcycle helmet. That’s definitely a relief for anyone who wears glasses on their bike!

Unsurprisingly, for the 2022 season, that also means that both Pecco Bagnaia and Jack Miller will be modeling sunglasses crafted as part of the Ducati-Carrera collection. You can find both racers in the promotional materials for the eyeglass line, and no doubt you’ll occasionally see one or both of them wearing a sweet pair of sunnies in the paddock.

Gallery: Ducati-Carrera Eyewear Line 2022

A total of five regular models and one limited-edition model comprise the 2022 Ducati-Carrera eyeglass line. Carduc 001/S, Carduc 002/S, Carduc 003/S, Carduc 004/S, and Carduc 006/S are all available in four colorways each. They can be regular, non-prescription sunglasses, or most of them (minus the Carduc 006/S) can be fitted with prescription lenses if you so desire. Prices range from $125 to $205 for this range of glasses, and may, of course, be more if you opt for prescription lenses. All of these glasses come with a complimentary storage case to keep them in while you’re not wearing them.

The Ducati-Carrera Limited Edition Superlight glasses only came on a single colorway, Grey Red. Unfortunately, they’ve already sold out, because the number produced was limited to just 500 pieces sold worldwide. These frames were made from a combination of carbon fiber and titanium, making them exceedingly lightweight on your face. Unlike the other Ducati-Carrera collection glasses, the Limited Edition Superlights were not available for fitment with prescription lenses.

The Ducati-Carrera collection glasses are available for purchase direction from Carrera via the company’s website if you’re looking to pick up a pair. The brand sells around the world, so prices may vary based on your region.