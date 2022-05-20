Ducati And Bulgari Release Limited Edition Luxury Chronograph

Two of Italy's most iconic brands in the motorcycle and luxury industries respectively, Ducati and Bulgari, have joined forces to release a special product exclusively for the discerning Ducatista who also has an impeccable taste in watches. The two brands pride themselves with their unique style and rich history, and are extremely passionate about their work.

The Bulgari Aluminum Ducati Special Edition chronograph is the result of the cooperation, a beautiful sports watch manufactured in a limited edition of 1,000 pieces to commemorate the jewelry Maison's association with the legendary Italian motorbike manufacturer. The timepiece represenets excellence, performance, and enthusiasm in one package. The chronograph has a striking Ducati red dial with three athletic subdials inspired by Ducati rev counter graphics: black backdrop, white indexes, and red sphere. The hour markings also allude to the Italian motorbike manufacturer's racing-inspired design.

Andrea Ferraresi, Ducati Centro Stile Director said in Ducati's official press release, "The collaboration with Bulgari is based on many elements that we have in common, first and foremost the fact that it is another Italian brand for which design is much more than a corporate asset, it is a true raison d'être. The quest for lightness, obsessive attention to detail, the use of fine materials and the creation of a distinctive and immediately recognizable design are the values that have inspired us in this project."

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani, Bulgari's Product Creation Executive Director said, "I had a great pleasure to visit once again the Ducati factory in Borgo Panigale in Italy and exchange with Andrea Ferraresi, discussing the many parallels between motorbikes and watches, our common passion for the beauty of the mechanics and the Italian design approach. For this special collaboration the Bulgari Aluminum model was a natural choice due to its combination of materials, sporty character and iconic look. The red color and the recognizable font that we use for the numerals on the dial are a nod to the captivating universe of Ducati motorbikes.”

The watch has a 40 mm diameter aluminum case with a black rubber bezel and strap, whereas the crown and chrono pushers are titanium. The wristwatch is water-resistant to 100 meters, and the tenth-of-a-second precision is guaranteed by the mechanical automatic BVL 130 movement, which beats at 28,800 vibrations per hour. To attest to the limited edition piece's originality, the titanium case back is engraved with the Ducati brand and production number, which has an anti-wear DLC coating. The watch comes in a customized anodized aluminum casing with a rubber inside and a soft touch surface that bears the Ducati and Bulgari logos.

Ducati And Bulgari Release Limited Edition Luxury Chronograph