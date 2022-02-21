Ducati And RefrigiWear Join Forces On New Apparel Collection

Ducati, especially its most hipster Scrambler model range, is as much about style as it is performance. To complement the rugged, urban aesthetic of the Scrambler model range, Ducati has a range of apparel products and safety gear designed specifically to suit the neo-retro model range.

Scrambler Ducati and RefrigiWear, a historic apparel brand founded in New York in 1954, have collaborated on a limited-edition licensed collection that strengthens both companies' original, iconic, and urban spirit.

RefrigiWear x Scrambler Ducati is a unisex apparel collection with a dual personality that offers itself as the perfect marriage between a passion for two wheels and a fashionable, chic look, thanks to a collaboration between the two brands. The new clothing collection celebrates RefrigiWear's streetwear aesthetic while also complementing the Ducati Scrambler's independence and self-expression.

The spring and summer 2022 collection features a bomber jacket, a windproof hoodie jacket, a sweatshirt, and two backpacks. It was unveiled for the first time in Florence at Pitti Uomo, which is considered by many to be one of the most renowned worldwide exhibitions in the fashion industry. All models feature the RefrigiWear x Scrambler Ducati mash-up insignia and are detailed with the finest details with exemplary attention to detail.

The RefrigiWear x Scrambler Ducati collection boasts a strong aesthetic impact, with the standout designs accentuated by the liveliness and vibrance of the design, which is influenced heavily by street culture. The main colors are ochre yellow and military green with black contrasting accents, which have traditionally been associated with the two brands. The collab will be extended for an exclusive apparel collection in the 2022 autumn and winter season later this year, which will feature two famous RefrigiWear models mixed with Ducati Scrambler's innovative and rebellious touch.

The RefrigiWear x Scrambler Ducati collection will become available across Ducati and RefrigiWear retail outlets and online platforms starting spring of this year. For a more detailed breakdown of the products included in the collection, be sure to visit the official Ducati website linked below.