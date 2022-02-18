Ducati has been thrilling and exciting us with its series of videos wherein it would release new, special-edition motorcycles. The Ducati World Premiere, now in its seventh episode, saw the unveiling of several notable models such as the Desert X and Streetfighter V2. The latest episode features a very special bike—one that exudes elegance and bespoke exclusivity.

Poltrona Frau is one of Italy’s leading furniture makers. Their products adorn the homes of the world’s rich and famous, as their craftsmanship is characterized to be a cut above the rest. The Italian company has joined forces with Ducati for a special iteration of one of the company’s most eye-catching models. The new Ducati XDiavel Nera, translating to “Black” is the fruit of this partnership, and it’s quite possibly one of the most striking, yet subtle editions of Ducati’s high-capacity techno cruiser.

Poltrona Frau's Interiors in Motion business unit is in charge of the upholstery and finishings of various high-end automakers. With its vast selection of leathers boasting the highest quality, the company, alongside Ducati, will be rolling out only 500 examples of the XDiavel Nera. It’s most striking attributes are, of course, the elegant Black-on-Black colorway, as well as a bespoke, highly customizable saddle made out of Poltrona Frau’s patented Pelle Frau leather. This premium range of skins is perfect for motorcycle saddles, as it boasts enhanced levels of elasticity and abrasion resistance, promising many years of service life.

The customizable saddle on the Ducati XDiavel Nera allows customers to select between five different color options. As a token to make the bike even more special, the bike comes with a custom key chain and a matching document holder, also made out of Pelle Frau, to give the bike an air of exclusivity. On the performance side, the XDiavel is powered by Ducati’s monstrous Testastretta DVT 1262 engine. With 160 horsepower and 94 ft-lbs on tap, the XDiavel is one of the fastest, most powerful cruisers money can buy.