Ducati Lenovo Presents Its 2022 MotoGP Livery

Action in our favorite motorcycle racing series, MotoGP, is scheduled to resume come March 6 in Qatar. We already know that all teams have spent the winter hard at work testing for the upcoming season. It's as much a mental and physical battle, as it is a battle between engineers, designers, and technicians responsible for the racing machines. At this point, we already have a good idea of the colors we'll frequently be seeing on track.

Of course, MotoGP is never complete without a strong dash of red. I'm talking about none other than Ducati. The iconic Italian manufacturer just unveiled its livery for the 2022 season, and suffice it to say that it could be the best one yet. You see, Ducati claims that this is the first time in MotoGP for the Desmosedici GP 22 to bear the original Ducati Red color. Claudio Domenicali, Ducati's famous CEO, states that, "The new Ducati Red livery of the Desmosedici GP 22 bikes is a testimony of the ever-closer bond between the bikes we develop for track racing and the ones that every Ducatista can buy."

The Ducati will continue to receive crucial support from its title partner Lenovo, a worldwide technology leader in devices, services, infrastructure, and solutions, for the 2022 season. Lenovo will continue to collaborate closely with Ducati Corse's technical team to consolidate and enhance the Remote Garage initiative, which allows engineers to get real-time data from the bike and connect with the garage while working remotely. This allows race engineers and technicians to immediately tweak the bike as soon as it enters the pits, as well as make more calculated decisions when it comes to the bike's setup.

Of course, two of the most talented racers in the series will continue to lead the Ducati Lenovo Team. Francesco Bagnaia, who finished second in the 2021 MotoGP with nine podiums and four victories, and Jack Miller, who finished fourth with five podiums and two wins last year, will both give it their all to pilot the Desmosedici GP 22 to victory. For the second year in a row, both riders will continue to race for the factory Ducati team in 2022.