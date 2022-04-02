Milan set the stage for the global unveiling of the Ducati XDiavel Nera, the latest limited-edition motorcycle from the house of Borgo Panigale. Ducati used the inside of the Poltrona Frau Flagship Store to pull the covers off its latest unit which is only limited to 500 examples for the entire world.

Born from a collaboration between Ducati and Poltrona Frau’s Interiors in Motion Business Unit, the XDiavel Nera is a unique motorcycle that blends passionate performance with a bespoke character and aesthetic with a serving of luxury and a pinch of exclusivity.

The XDiavel Nera is a numbered edition that will span a 500-unit production run. The bike itself will be colored in a black livery, which Ducati named “Black on Black,” but what sets it apart from the regular XDiavels is the inclusion of luxurious handiwork from the house of Poltrona Frau.

Headlining the stunning edition is the special seat made from Pelle Frau, which is a soft natural leather that was tanned by hand. The material is the result of years of research from Poltrona Frau and nets a soft and luxurious finish on top of top-notch aesthetic qualities. The leather can be tanned in a selection of up to five colors. Take your pick between Siam Red, Steel Blue, Cemen, India, and Selva colors, and is also characterized by the series of “Xs” engraved into the leather. This special adage was done through a sophisticated laser process which also harks back to the “X” in the XDiavel’s name.

Not only is the material ultra-luxurious, but it is also upholstered onto a seat that boasts a wider base and a backrest, marrying comfort and style on Ducati’s power cruiser. On top of the bike, Ducatistas who take the leap and make the purchase will also receive an exclusive keyring and documentation made from the same Pelle Frau leather as seen on the seat. Owners may also order a dedicated jet helmet that also incorporates the “Black on Black” livery that the XDiavel Nera comes in.

For a more up close and detailed look at the XDiavel Nera and its development story, Ducati has also prepared a video for you to digest.

The XDiavel Nera is now available in Ducati Dealerships and the Nera successfully joins the rest of the XDiavel lineup which includes the XDiavel Dark and the XDiavel S.