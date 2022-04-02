Milan set the stage for the global unveiling of the Ducati XDiavel Nera, the latest limited-edition motorcycle from the house of Borgo Panigale. Ducati used the inside of the Poltrona Frau Flagship Store to pull the covers off its latest unit which is only limited to 500 examples for the entire world.
Born from a collaboration between Ducati and Poltrona Frau’s Interiors in Motion Business Unit, the XDiavel Nera is a unique motorcycle that blends passionate performance with a bespoke character and aesthetic with a serving of luxury and a pinch of exclusivity.
The XDiavel Nera is a numbered edition that will span a 500-unit production run. The bike itself will be colored in a black livery, which Ducati named “Black on Black,” but what sets it apart from the regular XDiavels is the inclusion of luxurious handiwork from the house of Poltrona Frau.
Headlining the stunning edition is the special seat made from Pelle Frau, which is a soft natural leather that was tanned by hand. The material is the result of years of research from Poltrona Frau and nets a soft and luxurious finish on top of top-notch aesthetic qualities. The leather can be tanned in a selection of up to five colors. Take your pick between Siam Red, Steel Blue, Cemen, India, and Selva colors, and is also characterized by the series of “Xs” engraved into the leather. This special adage was done through a sophisticated laser process which also harks back to the “X” in the XDiavel’s name.
Not only is the material ultra-luxurious, but it is also upholstered onto a seat that boasts a wider base and a backrest, marrying comfort and style on Ducati’s power cruiser. On top of the bike, Ducatistas who take the leap and make the purchase will also receive an exclusive keyring and documentation made from the same Pelle Frau leather as seen on the seat. Owners may also order a dedicated jet helmet that also incorporates the “Black on Black” livery that the XDiavel Nera comes in.
For a more up close and detailed look at the XDiavel Nera and its development story, Ducati has also prepared a video for you to digest.
The XDiavel Nera is now available in Ducati Dealerships and the Nera successfully joins the rest of the XDiavel lineup which includes the XDiavel Dark and the XDiavel S.
Technology, beauty and craftsmanship take centre stage at the world premiere of the XDiavel Nera in Milan
Opened by a round table entitled "The Essence of Made in Italy: Design, Technology and Craftsmanship", the premiere of the XDiavel Nera was held in the premises of the Poltrona Frau Flagship Store in Milan
Born from the collaboration between Ducati and the Interiors in Motion Business Unit of Poltrona Frau, two brands forming part of the Altagamma Foundation, XDiavel Nera is a motorcycle produced in a limited-edition series and numbered to 500 units
Characterized by the special seat made of Pelle Frau® leather available in five assorted colours, it is a motorcycle with a strong personality that focuses on individualization
The event opened with a round table entitled "The Essence of Made in Italy: Design, Technology and Craftsmanship", which was attended by Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO, and Andrea Ferraresi, Director of Centro Stile Ducati, together with Nicola Coropulis, CEO of Poltrona Frau and Giovanni Maiolo, Director of the Business Unit Interiors in Motion Poltrona Frau.
During the meeting, the spokespersons of the two exceptional Italian brands were able to share and talk about the combination of values that gave life to the fascinating XDiavel Nera: passion for design, use of cutting-edge technologies, aptitude for innovation and craftsmanship tradition.
The round table was introduced by Stefania Lazzaroni, General Manager of the Altagamma Foundation, the association that brings together the companies of the high-level Italian cultural and creative industry, recognized as authentic ambassadors of Italian style in the world. Both Ducati and Poltrona Frau are part of Altagamma, and it was during one of the Foundation's meetings that the spark that gave birth to the collaboration between the two companies was triggered.
The presentation video of the Ducati XDiavel Nera is available on Ducati’s YouTube channel, together with a “Making Of” video and a dynamic video of the bike.
