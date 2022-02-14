When it comes to revealing new model year lineups, Ducati has fully embraced the post-pandemic environment. While many brands used to default to EICMA for launching products, manufacturers like Ducati have adapted to the recent restrictions with the online platforms.

Between September and December, 2022, the Bologna firm introduced its 2022 Multistrada V2, new Scrambler variants, the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, Streetfighter V2 and V4 SP trims, and the Panigale V4. While most OEMs would rest their caps on such a comprehensive refresh, Ducati is pulling out all the stops, adding three new 2022 dates to its World Premiere series.

“The Ducati World Première web series, exploiting the power of digital channels, allows us to reach the large community of Ducatisti from all over the world,” admitted Ducati Marketing and Communications Director Patrizia Cianetti, “creating new opportunities for interaction and dialogue and overcoming the geographical and organizational barriers that have continued to remain so relevant in recent months.”

Ducati will kick off the latest presentations on February 17, 2022. Several weeks later, the company will unveil another model on March 3, 2022, and wrap up the series one week later on March 10, 2022. Given Ducati’s recent Panigale V4 and V4 S update, we anticipate the Panigale V4 R joining the fold very soon. However, the owner’s manual webpage on Ducati’s site reveals that a Panigale V4 SP2 could be on its way as well.

Outside of the superbike family, Ducati could also introduce new iterations of current models. Judging by the Supersport 950, Hypermotard 950, Diavel, and Monster’s absence from the first World Premiere events, the brand still has a stacked deck. Luckily, with the first 2022 World Premiere event scheduled for February 17, 2022, we won’t have to wait long to see how Ducati plays its hand.