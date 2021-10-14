No one loves an anniversary more than motorcycle OEMs. Take Ducati, for example. You and I might just think of the year we’re living in as 2021, but to our friends in Bologna, it’s also an important anniversary. Back in 1971, Ducati first launched an air-cooled twin-cylinder machine out into the world, laying the foundation of the Scrambler legend.

To celebrate this important 50th anniversary occasion, Ducati also drew upon a few other historic design touchstones to bring us the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro. It’s resurrected its iconic Giugiaro-penned Ducati logo, which is used extensively in this design. If that’s not enough retro-modern glory for you, perhaps that historic Giallo Ocra color scheme will do the trick.

To be honest, it’s a combination of styling elements that almost makes you slap your head and go “why didn’t they do this sooner?” Then again, if you’re Ducati, why wouldn’t you wait for a suitable anniversary to launch such a perfectly executed retro style bomb out into the world?

Gallery: 2022 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro and Urban Motard

14 Photos

That’s not all that’s new in the Land of Joy, though. At the complete opposite end of the stylistic spectrum, Ducati also announced its new Urban Motard Scrambler 800 variant in mid-October, 2021. Where the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro is all about the heritage, the Urban Motard is all about living in the moment. Its new livery combines Star White Silk with Ducati GP ‘19 Red and black graphics on the tank, inspired by graffiti.

It’s also equipped with a flat seat, low handlebars, side number plates that give it a sort of industrial look, a bright red high mudguard up front, and 17-inch spoked wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires.

Both of Ducati’s new Scrambler entries offer new looks, but no real changes in the engine bay on either. Additionally, A2 license holders can get either of the two newest members of the Scrambler family in 35kW versions. Here in the U.S., the Urban Motard starts at $11,695 and the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro starts at $13,995.