It’s October 13, 2021, and do you know what that means? No, despite it being the month of Halloween, the 13th doesn’t fall on a Friday this year. Instead, it’s the day before Ducati’s second entry in its 2022 World Première video launch series. The first was the Multistrada V2, and the sixth and final entry will finally show us the hotly anticipated Desert X in early December.

So, what’s World Première video number two about? On October 14, 2021, Ducati will raise the curtain on a presentation it’s calling “Mark Your Roots.” From the tiny teaser trailer it released today, it’s clearly a Scrambler variant of some sort. They’re not even being slightly coy about it, announcing in the trailer that this is a dispatch from the Land of Joy, which is the Scrambler brand’s official tagline of record.

The video concludes on a blacked-out silhouette of the front of the new bike, seen in a head-on view. We see chunky turn signals sticking out on either side of the round headlight, which shows an illuminated LED DRL ring. That, in turn, gives off just enough light to see a big, black X across the front of the headlight.

We also get a glimpse at handlebars, the rear of a round gauge pod that’s located just in front of the right handlebar, and a cable that appears to loop up and over the handlebars. With the name “Mark your Roots,” clearly Ducati is keen to update its 1960s and ‘70s Scrambler heritage for 2022, but what form will it take?

Will we finally see the revival of the Jupiter name, or will it be something else? It won’t be a single-cylinder, of course, but there are so many different paths Ducati could take. In fact, that’s the whole point of a scrambler in the first place, isn’t it?

If the Land of Joy is what brings you joy, you’ll want to keep an eye on Ducati’s YouTube channel on October 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. Eastern. That’s when the team from Borgo Panigale will lift the curtain on the newest addition to the Scrambler family.