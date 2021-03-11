Rider Jordan Graham surprised the off-roading world when he topped the inaugural Hooligan class in the 2020 Mint 400. It wasn’t his dirt bike or flat tracking background that turned heads though, it was the bike he rode in on. Navigating the grueling 400-mile trek through the Mojave Desert, Graham crossed the finish line on a Fasthouse-prepped Ducati Scrambler. Now, the two brands are commemorating the win with a special-edition Desert Sled.

Parading the same livery as Graham’s race-winning bike, the Desert Sled Fasthouse pairs Ducati’s iconic red with Fasthouse’s geometric graphics in a dark motif. The Fasthouse logo also joins the Scrambler text on the tank. Black finishes extend to the wire-spoked wheels and fenders. However, the Scrambler’s signature yellow coil-over rear monoshock remains.

Gallery: 2021 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse

5 Photos

Unlike Graham’s Mint 400 steed, the Desert Sled Fasthouse doesn’t receive trick aftermarket parts like a steering stabilizer, off-road wheelset, and Galfer rotors. A robust bash plate and Termingnoni high-mount exhaust also helped the Scrambler handle the diverse desert terrain. Instead, the Fasthouse-styled Ducati retains the hallmarks of the standard production model.

Despite the lack of functional upgrades, the Desert Sled’s swingarm, triple clamps, and variant-specific suspension already set it apart from its road-biased siblings. The 803cc L-twin engine carries over, the seat height stays at 33.9 inches, and the KYB front end still yields 7.9 inches of travel. Pirelli Scorpion STR Rally tires and a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel also make the Scrambler more formidable in the dirt.

Ducati will limit the Desert Sled Fasthouse to 800 units and the trim will be available to the U.S. and Canada by May, 2021. Of course, a collaborative capsule collection between the two brands will include 2 t-shirts, a jacket, and a hat. It’s safe to say that the Ducati won’t be a surprise this year at the Mint 400.