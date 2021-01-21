It’s the little details that can really grab your attention on a bike sometimes. If you want proof, just take a look at Hookie Co’s newest bolt-on kit for the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled. It’s called the Scorpion Moto Kit, and while it’s a fairly simple and straightforward to install yourself, it makes a world of difference to your Scrambler’s look.

The Hookie team started out with solid, bold colors as the base for the Scorpion’s fuel tank body panels. The photos all show this kit in Hookie Blue, but you could also choose from Ducati Red or Glossy Black variants on this theme, if you prefer. To this, Hookie added some nice LED lights that tuck neatly underneath the front of those fuel tank panels. When combined with the round, black, powder coated LED headlight that also comes as part of the kit, the look instantly gets more angular and aggressive.

All the panels are 3D printed from a proprietary plastic blend called AE12+, which Hookie says is light, strong, and flexible. The kit also comes with a full set of decals from Hookie to apply as and where you like.

While it may be a bolt-on kit, Hookie will only release 10 of each color out into the world. Once they’re gone, they’re gone. What would one of these kits set you back, if you can’t imagine not looking at your Desert Sled and seeing the Scorpion look staring back at you? It’s priced between €1.690,00 and €1.990,00, including VAT (or between $2,051 and $2,416), and takes between two and three weeks to produce from the time you order it.

Gallery: Hookie Co Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Scorpion Moto Kit

11 Photos

Like Hookie’s previous kit for the Yamaha XSR700, there’s absolutely zero welding, cutting, or other potentially exhilarating and/or terrifying construction required to install it. As always, only you can decide if this kit is right for your bike.