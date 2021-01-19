In India, adventure bikes have begun to increase in popularity thanks to the influx of new players in the lightweight adventure bike game. For instance, bikes like the KTM 250 Adventure and the Kawasaki Versys X300 have practically redefined the adventure bike segment. Just a couple of years ago, high capacity adventure bikes dominated the scene. These days, adventure riders have begun favoring lower displacement, lighter weight bikes.

That being said, not everyone has the budget for a brand spanking new KTM 250 Adventure. Likewise, a used adventure bike can also be a bit tight on the finances. Luckily, Autologue Design, a company specializing in aftermarket accessories recently announced an upcoming bolt-on body kit for the Bajaj Pulsar NS200. The new body kit is designed to transform the naked sportbike into an all out adventure tourer. Dubbed the 'NS-Xplorer', the body kit is composed of custom tank shrouds, a front beak, a tall windshield, and a belly pan.

The best part? Well, you can transform your Pulsar NS200 into an adventure tourer for just Rs. 9,999, or the equivalent of $136 USD. Autologue Design however, is limiting this introductory price to the first thirty customers. After which, the price will increase to Rs. 13,500, or roughly $185 USD—still pretty good value, all things considered. To make things even better, Autologue is rolling out multiple colors for the body kit. Featured on their Instagram page, customers will definitely find a color combination that suits their fancy.

Now this upgrade certainly looks the part, but the question of whether or not it will actually transform the riding characteristics of the NS200 into that of a full-fledged adventurer remains. The answer is pretty clear—this kit is mostly an aesthetic enhancement. Of course, the tall windshield and larger fairings will afford the rider significantly better wind protection. However, I don't think a sub $200 upgrade will magically transform the bike's tires and suspension to be able to tackle gnarly terrain. Nonetheless, the Autologue Design NS-Xplorer kit will definitely make the bike a lot more comfortable for long rides.