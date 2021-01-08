If you’ve been contemplating a new slip-on exhaust for your 2015 to 2019 BMW S 1000 XR, Italian exhaust maker HP Corse has three new variants of their Evoxtreme exhaust in 2021. Whether you’re looking for a new look or a different sound, perhaps one of these options meets your search parameters. Let’s take a look.

Part of HP Corse’s Evoxtreme line, all three of these S 1000 XR units are 260mm two-into-one slip-on units. Each variant comes equipped with a carbon fiber cover and a carbon fiber end-cap, as well as laser-etched HP Corse logos that are quite visible on each can. Additionally, they’re homologated to Euro 4 standards, so you should take that into consideration depending on local regulations where you live.

HP Corse unfortunately doesn’t list weights for these three units, nor how they compare to stock. What we can tell you is that you have three choices of finishes: black steel, satin steel, or titanium. According to Motociclismo, costs range from 549 euros for the satin finish up to 658,80 euros for the titanium (or approximately $671 to $805). However, if you try to add any of these three to your cart on HP Corse’s webpage at the time of writing, it simply tells you they’re out of stock.

Gallery: HP Corse Evoxtreme BMW S 1000 XR Exhausts

15 Photos

HP Corse exhausts are made in Italy, and the company has dealers in Australia, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Monaco, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, the U.K., the U.S., and Vietnam. Prices and availability will likely vary based on your geographic region, so your best bet is to contact your local dealer if you’re interested in slipping a new Evoxtreme exhaust on your 2015 to 2019 BMW S 1000 XR.