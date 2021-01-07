Owners of Vespa's range-topping GTS 300 can now improve the performance of their scooters by way of Öhlins upgraded suspension components. The Swedish suspension specialists have unveiled premium suspension parts for the Vespa GTS 300 which are both functional and serve as stunning bits of eye candy. Focusing on elevating the overall feeling of piloting the Vespa GTS 300, Öhlins has developed a street-oriented suspension solution.

Designed to improve comfort while giving the scooter a more sporty handling dynamic, Öhlins is positioning this upgrade as an ergonomic upgrade which is designed to make the rider feel agile, yet confident. Likewise, the modification is meant to increase comfort and stability—after all, the Vespa GTS 300 is by no means a slow scooter.

Consisting of twin rear shocks and a single front unit, the new Öhlins suspension upgrade for the Vespa GTS 300 is now available across the Asian market. In countries like Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam, Vespas have gained massive affinity thanks to their charm and fashionable aesthetic. Oftentimes seen as status symbols, as opposed to utilitarian machines, the Vespa-centric culture in these countries runs pretty deep.

Apart from the improved performance offered by the Öhlins upgrade, the premium construction and quality fit and finish of the suspension components elevates the overall aesthetic of the scooter. Featuring Öhlins' iconic yellow springs and gold piggyback reservoirs, the upgrade gives the Vespa GTS 300 a subtle aesthetic boost, accentuating the scooter's sporty nature. Both fornt and rear suspension upgrades feature adjustable preload. Dampening is non-adjustable, however features a more sophisticated dampening control system as opposed to the stock units.

Öhlins Asia CEO, Paul David Hugo, said: “We’ve always been a Vespa fan and admire how the brand occupies a premium segment within the scooter market. Öhlins is a high-performance company, but we often redefine the meaning of ‘performance’. For example, applying our high-end technology to a scooter enhances the supremely-important ‘feel’ factor, thereby improving the rider’s overall road experience, while raising his or her level of confidence.”

All Öhlins suspension components come complete with a two-year warranty, in line with the Swedish company’s engineering prowess. The Vespa GTS 300 Öhlins suspension upgrade is now available throughout the Öhlins network in Asia.