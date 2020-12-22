Normally, if you see the words “Yamaha Yard Built,” you’re expecting to see a Yamaha-based custom build. Perhaps something on the order of this XSR700, or maybe the streamlined Auto Fabrica Type 11. It’s not unheard of for a custom shop to make its own kit based on their Yard Built build, like this XSR700 kit from Hookie Co.

This, though, is an XSR900 kit straight from Yamaha. The Yard Built XR9 Carbona by Bottpower knows how much you love carbon fiber, which is why it’s full to the brim with it. This kit is inspired, Yamaha says, by Bottpower’s two 2017 category wins at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

“The XR9 Carbona is inspired by our Pikes Peak victories. With its strong torque and compact chassis, we realised that the CP3-powered Yamaha XSR900 was the ideal base for this dynamic new Yard Built special,” Bottpower manager David Sánchez said in a statement.

“Firstly, our goal was to create a cool and fast bike with a modern and aggressive look – and we also wanted to be able to develop a ‘plug and play’ kit that would enable any Yamaha XSR900 or CP3 platform owner to transform their bike into the XR9,” he continued.

“Using our extensive experience with composites and 3D printing, we introduced Yamaha R-series elements like the hidden round headlights to create the feeling of a race bike with a numberplate,” Bottpower’s senior designer Hugo van Waaijen explained.

“The XR9 Carbona features a lot of optical mass around the engine meaning a stubby front and short rear – and when looking from the ¾ front view it reminded us of a pitbull with strong muscular shoulders (the fuel tank) and a hunched look which creates a powerful stance.”

The kit includes the carbon fuel tank cover with integrated air intakes, a carbon fiber seat and tail including an alcantara saddle, tail and signal lights, that front number plate with integrated LEDs, radiator covers complete with winglets, high and low beam headlights, a license plate holder, a sprocket cover, and a belly pan. All you need is your own XSR900 or MT-09, and this kit is designed to bolt right up with no need for additional modifications on your part. Plug and play all the way.

How much will all this carbon fiber goodness set you back? The base kit is €4,975.00, or about $6,080 at the time of writing. That price doesn’t include VAT if you’re in a VAT country, and may be higher if you add available options to the base kit.