I have a massive soft spot for Yamaha’s MT range of naked bikes, as you can probably tell if you’ve read my long-term review of my personal MT-07. When the series made its debut with the MT-09 (also known as the FZ-09 in the US) back in 2014, Yamaha established a strong grasp of the middleweight naked bike segment.

Indeed, the MT-09 was just the beginning of what would become a global lineup of sporty naked bikes. Not long after the 09, the FZ-07 captured the hearts of commuters, enthusiasts, and stunters alike. And the fire-breathing MT-10 soon followed, presenting itself as essentially a naked R1 with a slightly detuned engine.

Further, the MT-03, as well as MT-125 and MT-15 derivatives for the Asian and European markets, meanwhile, gave beginners a solid foundation to kickstart their two-wheeled journeys.

It’s hard to believe, then, that this year the MT series turns 10 years old. And what better way to celebrate this milestone than with some official swag from Yamaha themselves?

Over in Japan, Team Blue’s raving about the 10th birthday of the Master of Torque series with a commemorative box for the MT series containing a bunch of goodies paying tribute to the MT series.

Inside the box, you’ll find a T-shirt, a cap, and a key chain, each with a commemorative logo of the Yamaha MT series. The much more recent “Dark Side of Japan” theme figures prominently here, too, with the slogan printed on the sides and lid of the box.

Valued at 11,000 yen, or about $72 USD, it’s quite a good deal for die-hard MT aficionados looking for some lifestyle goodies to rock when they’re not riding. The goodie box is now on display at Yamaha motorcycle dealers across Japan, with deliveries expected to begin in late April 2024.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that this lifestyle collection will be made available outside of Japan. But hey, online shopping and global shipping exist for a reason, right?