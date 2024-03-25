You may be familiar with Super Soco, a manufacturer of small-capacity electric scooters and motorcycles, but the company recently rebranded to VMoto in a bid to capture a wider audience in the e-mobility space. Along with that rebrand came the Stash, an electric motorcycle packing similar levels of performance as that of a 150cc gas-powered machine.

And while the VMoto Stash first met the public eye at EICMA 2021, it was merely a concept. But now, it seems as though VMoto is gearing up to launch the production version of the bike.

The VMoto Stash is ready to charge up your daily commute.

Designed by Adrian Morton, the Stash boasts nothing short of an eye-catching design as, after all, it was also Morton who was responsible for the styling of bikes like the Benelli Tornado TRE and MV Agusta F4.

Clearly, some of those streamlined, sporty lines carry over to the Stash, as it’s enveloped in streamlined bodywork that gives it an illusion of size. The chiseled angular design makes the bike look thoroughly futuristic and extends from the front fairing all the way to the cropped tail section.

At the heart of the Stash lies a mid-mounted electric motor delivering 8 kW (about 10.7 horsepower). In boost mode, max power output bumps up to 15 kW (20.1 horsepower), making it about as powerful as a 150cc gas-powered bike at full tilt. It’s worth noting that in Europe, the market where this bike is poised to shine, it complies with A1 license regulations as its nominal output falls below the 15-horsepower limit mandated by law.

While the Stash may look sporty, it’s hiding some pretty impressive practical features beneath the surface. The faux fuel tank is a storage compartment large enough to house a full-face lid and the battery lies beneath that and is a 72-volt, 100-amp-hour unit promising a range of 93.2 miles on a single charge.

The VMoto Stash boasts sporty, angular bodywork. VMoto Stash - Cockpit View

Underpinned by an inverted front fork and a preload-adjustable monoshock, the Stash looks like it’s capable of relaxed two-up riding, and it comes to a stop with front and rear disc brakes with ABS, which are also linked via a combined braking system (CBS) just like that of a scooter.

At a price of £6,299 (about $8,023 USD) plus on-the-road charges, the VMoto Stash commands quite a premium. But it’s also important to note that not many bikes like the Stash exist at present.

The VMoto Stash was designed by Adrian Morton, responsible for the likes of the MV Agusta F4.

Today’s electric motorcycle scene is dominated by small-capacity scooters and commuters whose sole purpose in life is to shuttle their users from A to B. Bikes like the Stash cater to the enthusiast market; to folks looking for a little more than just utility and practicality.

We’ve seen a good number of these emerge from big names like Energica and Zero Motorcycles. And it goes without saying that options catering to enthusiasts like you and me are always a good thing.