Electrification is rapidly transforming the powersports industry. Recent years have ushered in all sorts of new and exciting innovations leveraging the power of electricity. While EVs are indeed becoming a more common sight on the roads, their presence is also growing in the off-road segment, as UTVs, ATVs and dirtbikes all embrace electrification.

Volcon E-Powersports is a fairly new player, but as its name suggests, it’s all about electricity. The company, headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, recently appointed a new CEO John Kim. And with the ambitious goal of setting the standard in the electric era of powersports, Volcon has its work cut out, and Kim recently gave a business update to Volcon’s dealers, suppliers, and investors.

The Volcon Stag is touted as the fastest electric UTV out there

Perhaps the biggest update is the fact that the Volcon Stag UTV has finally entered production. Touted as the fastest production UTV on the market, the Stag is meant to cater to off-road enthusiasts looking for uncompromising performance and practicality.

Moreover, its design has been so well-received that the US Army Corps of Engineers was the first to receive a unit for evaluation for military and humanitarian aid purposes.

Kim stated that the company will ramp up the production of the Stag in the coming months, and hopes to achieve large-scale delivery very soon. Dealer roadshows for the Stag have also commenced in multiple showrooms in Texas to give demos and test rides to potential customers.

For reference, the Stag pumps out 125 electric horses and 265 pound-feet of torque, and comes with an optional Power Boost feature and level 2 fast charging.

Volcon Grunt Evo off-road electric motorcycle

As for Volcon’s two-wheelers, the Grunt Evo continues to be in full production, according to Kim.

From the CEO's update, the future seems bright. I’m a strong believer in electric mobility in all its forms, especially in the off-road setting where instantaneous torque and throttle response reign supreme.

Zero emissions and silent operation are two extra benefits that a lot of people can appreciate, as well, especially now that noise complaints surrounding powersports have become more rampant.