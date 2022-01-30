In 2005, MV Agusta launched a gem for one of its most legendary designers, Massimo Tamburini. The edition spanned only a total of 300 units in the world, and it’s one of the more sought-after editions of the F4 1000 due to the name attached to it.

If you didn’t know, Massimo Tamburini is one of the designers that brought MV Agusta into the limelight, and the F4 was one of the late designer’s greatest works while he was working with MV. Though, he didn’t solely work with MV. Tamburini also had a hand in designing the Cagiva Freccia, one unit happens to be on sale at the time of this article’s writing. He’s also designed for other brands like Bimota, but who could forget the legend that is the Ducati 916? Yes, that bike is a Tamburini design, and it is one of the most beautiful bikes in the world even after several years.

So it makes sense that this edition will cost you an arm and a leg to purchase. Take note that there were only 300 examples of this bike ever produced, which makes it extremely rare on top of its already prestigious name.

MV didn’t just slap Tamburini’s name on a standard bike and called it a day. The brand pulled out all the stops. First off, the inline-four used has s displacement of 996cc, and it made 172 horsepower and 83 pound-feet of torque. That’s enough to give even the modern-day motorcycles a run for their money, and this bike was made back in 2005. It also has some of the best technologies that could be installed on a motorcycle at the time. Öhlins steering dampers are only the tip of the iceberg in terms of high-quality parts. Marzocchi front forks, Sachs mono-shock, Nissin calipers, and gold-anodized 17-inch Marchesini forged aluminum wheels are fitted on this bike to make it as special as can be.

The quality parts are expected, but the condition this bike is in is immaculate, having only run 250 miles in the last 17 years. The number is quite nice as well, being 269 out of 300 in the production run. If you want to bring this bike home, prepare yourself as the current bidding price is at $30,500 USD, and it will definitely go up in the coming days as the bidding period ends on Sunday, February 6, 2022.