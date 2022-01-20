Custom Shop Transforms MV Agusta Brutale Into Rugged Scrambler

We all know MV Agusta as the boutique Italian motorcycle manufacturer that’s all about Motorcycle Art and uncompromising performance. No doubt, MV Agusta’s roster is home to some of the most striking, and sometimes polarizing machines, in terms of styling, at least. For starters, the MV Agusta Dragster, with its outlandish bodywork and fancy wire-spoke wheels certainly isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.

Nonetheless, it’s hard not to be impressed with the attention to detail the crafts people in MV Agusta’s design division have poured into all their machines. Now, what if MV Agusta’s striking styling simply isn’t enough for you? How do you make an already stunning, limited-edition bike even more unique? Well, you customize it, of course. What you’re looking at here actually started life as a bone stock MV Agusta Brutale 1000. Now, nearly unrecognizable in its current form, the machine has taken on a more rugged appearance, suggesting that it’s ready to brutalize not just the streets, but the trails, too.

This custom creation was realized by Officine GP Design, a custom shop based out of Turin, Italy. It was commissioned by Olitema, an oil company that’s looking to reduce its carbon footprint. Now, what’s interesting is that Olitema’s vision is actually to find ways to make its manufacturing processes as carbon-neutral as possible. I’m sure I’m not the only one who thinks that a 1,000cc superbike-powered naked streetfighter isn’t exactly what you’d associate with carbon-neutrality. That said, the build surely is polarizing in more ways than one, but nonetheless, an impressive work of art.

The rugged look is definitely the most noticeable aspect of the build. The scrambler's style is defined by its radically sculpted aluminum body and seat, which is situated at handlebar height. Given how high the seat is and how low the bars are, it'll almost certainly put the rider in an awkward riding position. The airbox lining and tail portion are painted crimson and appear to be covered in a faux suede material. A long fender has been added to the swingarm, and a high-mounted front fender has been added to the fork. Finally, the bike is equipped with Jonich spoked rims that are shod with dual-sport tires.

The liter-class four-cylinder engine breathes through a gleaming new exhaust system that includes an HP Corse hydroformed muffler. The metal is pressed into a mold at room temperature using an emulsion and immense pressure to obtain this beautiful, seamless effect. The metal retains all of its strength, stiffness, and heat-resistant qualities as a result of this process.