A lot of custom creations started life as crashed examples of perfectly fine motorcycles. It’s understandable that it can be difficult to cut into the plastic and sheet metal of a pristine machine, however, doing so on a bike that would otherwise be headed for the junker is a lot easier. This is especially true of the bike in question is a rather expensive machine, say, a KTM 1190 Adventure R.

This is exactly what spawned the bike you see here today. The extremely talented craftsmen at RATicate racing took this crashed KTM 1190 Adventure R, and turned it into every supermoto enthusiast’s biggest dream. They called it the KTM 1190 XLSM—Extra Large Supermoto, and the name is all but fitting. You see, at a glance, it’s clear that hours of work has gone into this bike. They didn’t just slap on enduro fairings and call it a day. RATicate Racing drew inspiration from KTM’s 990 SMR, which in and of itself was already a manic machine, but had already fallen into the abyss of memory.

The folks at RATicate Racing wanted something that could really stand out—something with similar intoxicating performance as that of the 1290 Super Duke R, but with long-travel suspension. In other words, a supermoto. As such, the team meticulously stripped the 1190 Adventure R of all its bodywork until it was down to its bare frame. They went on to repaint the chassis black, and craft bespoke bodywork for this oversized motard. Suffice it to say that the result is nothing short of astounding.

Even under scrutiny, RATicate Racing’s KTM 1190 XLSM looks like a factory fresh machine. The lines, body panels, and fit and finish all look exceptionally crafted. Extensive modifications were done to the bike’s subframe, with brackets and mounting points for various ADV bits and pieces shaved off. The end result is a clean and smooth machine that certainly looks as manic as it rides. I can only imagine how engaging this bike would be, especially with how much power and torque are on tap from that 1190 LC8 motor.

