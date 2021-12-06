There are a lot of great builds out there for Triumphs, but none quite like this one from the Philippines. The Triumph Trident 660 is a bike that begs to be customized. Its rather simple look can lend itself well to people of subtle tastes, but Iron Macchina figured that there was room for improvement to make it stand out just a bit more.

Okay, that was a bit of an understatement because this build really stands out. Where’s the Trident? What happened to it?

Dubbed the CSTM-X, it’s part of a build series in the Philippines called “Moto Builds Pilipinas,” a competition in which Iron Macchina is a returning champion. Not looking to rest on its laurels, this motorcycle is the result of a cross-collaborative effort between Iron Macchina and Triumph Motorcycles Philippines. A Trident 660 was used in the making of this project, and the outcome speaks for itself.

Going off of the “futuristic cafe racer” theme, Iron Macchina went to work fabricating every little detail on the bike. Even Paul Cantos, the head designer and owner of Iron Macchina Customs, said that “what [they] did with this bike is very unusual for a regular motorcycle,” which rings true for most custom shops around the world. Given how the Trident 660 leans more toward the classic end of the spectrum, this is a very outside-of-the-box concept.

As stated in the Makina YouTube channel, Cantos stated that “one of the highlights of this bike is, of course, the retractable seat,” which opens up and allows you access to the gas tank. Behind that is a floating seat cowl that can be removed depending on the concept.

What’s most impressive, however, is the amount of fabrication that went into the build. Only the Akrapovic exhaust, side mirror, and clip-on handlebars are aftermarket, which makes this motorcycle almost a hundred percent hand-made.

Cantos also went on in the video about how they left some tell-tale pieces on the build to still indicate that it is a Triumph Trident underneath all its hand-made bodywork. Iron Macchina still retained the headlight, gauge pod, and even the handlebar clamp among other things. Obviously, the 660cc inline-three-cylinder engine was retained, as was the suspension and braking system, but everything else was pieced together by Iron Macchina. The tank alone was stated to be the most complex part, being comprised of about 23 to 25 pieces.

Being a custom concept, it’s a one-off piece from Iron Macchina. It’s a very interesting take on the Trident, and it looks like the brand wants to keep pushing towards more futuristic builds moving forward.