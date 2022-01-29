Did Massimo Tamburini ever disappoint? Probably not. While I am stunned by his work with MV Agusta and Ducati, it’s also quite interesting to see some of his earlier works from time to time especially given that things were truly different back in the day.

The 80s saw a lot of boxy bikes on the road, and this era was one of the more unique in terms of motorcycle styling. On top of that, two-strokes seemed to be in vogue at the time which would be impossible in today’s market due to the tight emissions regulations that plague modern-day machines. Two-stroke motorcycles are a dying breed, and there are only a handful of machines out in the market today, but this Cagiva was made in the heyday of two-strokes, which makes it quite a collector’s item.

Freccia means arrow in Italian, and this two-stroke certainly fits the bill. While it’s not the biggest bike out there with only 125ccs of displacement, it’s got some rather impressive figures. With 27 horsepower and a 7-speed transmission, it’s a wonder how the little 125 makes it to 97 miles per hour. In terms of top speed, it can give even modern 250cc bikes a run for their money. To think that it’s moved by only one cylinder.

Though, you wouldn’t be able to tell that it is a single-cylinder engine because its fairings cover the two-stroke motor.

As for its condition, this Cagiva Freccia C9 has been ridden a grand total of 3,825 miles, which is pretty low for a bike of this age. There are a few blemishes on the unit which include a few stickers that are peeling off slightly, some scratches on the decals, fairings, and tail section. Other additions to the unit include Super Bike brand grips and rubber covers on the levers that do show some signs of wear as well.

Apart from its minor scratches and imperfections, it’s still quite a looker. Designed by one of the most talented minds ever to have graced the motorcycling industry, it’s quite a steal at its current bid of just $2,900 USD. Though be warned, the listing could go for a bit higher since the auction is still ongoing and will last until February 3, 2022. Be sure to place your bids if you want to take home a motorcycle from a bygone and arguably legendary era.