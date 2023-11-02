For Halloween 2023, Yamaha yanked the covers off the newly facelifted 2024 MT-09. If you were like “OK, cool, but where’s the SP?” then we have good news for you. Just two days later, on November 2, Team Blue is back with the updated 2024 MT-09 SP.

As you’d expect, the 2024 MT-09 SP also receives the same restyling that the regular MT-09 received. It also brings a few more performance, appearance, and experience upgrades that you’ll want to know about.

The Engine

Nothing changes about the engine from what you’ll find on the regular 2024 MT-09. It continues to be powered by the dual overhead cam, 890cc crossplane triple CP3 engine you already know and love. Much like the 2024 MT-09, it also gets the addition of acoustic amplifier grilles mounted on the top of the redesigned fuel tank.

SP-specific Upgraded Suspension and Brakes

The SP gets a new DLC-coated, 41mm KYB front fork with full adjustability. In the rear, you’ll now find a fully adjustable Öhlins monoshock with remote preload adjuster.

Talking about the brakes, we’re going to say the magic “S” word here: Stylema. The 2024 Yamaha MT-09 SP now gets a pair of Brembo Stylema monoblock calipers up front, along with a Brembo radial master cylinder for good measure. You’ll also find a pair of 298mm brake discs working with the new Stylema setup in front. In the back, there’s a single 245mm brake disc and caliper setup. ABS comes standard at both ends.

Other SP-exclusive features

If you’re interested in a 2024 Yamaha MT-09 SP, chances are excellent that you’re interested in performance—and perhaps even testing that performance at the track. That’s why Yamaha offers exclusive new Yamaha Ride Control settings on the 2024 SP, so riders can fine-tune engine power and electronic rider aid intervention levels to their liking. Rear ABS is switchable here, as well.

The 2024 MT-09 SP is also the first Hyper Naked bike in the Yamaha lineup to incorporate Yamaha’s Smart Key system. Thanks to the electronic key fob, if it’s in your pocket, you’ll now be able to start the engine with a simple turn of a switch. The same key fob also works to lock and unlock the fuel cap, so no need to remove it from your pocket when you need to refuel. (Riders will naturally have opinions as to whether this is a welcome feature or not, but we’re simply informing you that it’s here.)

Unmistakable SP Looks

Returning for 2024 is the Yamaha MT-09 SP’s signature polished, clear-coated aluminum swingarm. The colorway for 2024 is an exclusive R1-inspired Liquid Metal and Raven scheme, which is the only color option for the 2024 SP.

Pricing and Availability

Gallery: 2024 Yamaha MT-09 SP

22 Photos

Yamaha sells its bikes in multiple markets around the world, and pricing and availability will vary by region. In the US, the MSRP for the 2024 Yamaha MT-09 SP starts at $12,299. For reference, the 2023 SP’s MSRP started at $11,499, which makes the new bike just $800 more. The brake and suspension upgrades seem like pretty good value for the money, if you ask us.

In any case, the 2024 Yamaha MT-09 SP should be available in US dealerships sometime in late spring of 2024.

If you’re interested in a 2024 Yamaha MT-09 SP, but you’re not located in the US, your best bet for the most accurate information in your area is to reach out to your local authorized Yamaha dealer with any questions you might have.