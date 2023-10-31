Yamaha just pulled the covers off the 2024 MT-09 on Halloween 2023, and no, that’s not a mask—it’s had a redesign. New styling, revised ergonomics, a new five-inch TFT display, new switchgear, new Brembo radial master cylinder, new tires—there are quite a few new things to go over here, so let’s dive in.

The Engine

The 2024 Yamaha MT-09 is powered by the same liquid-cooled, dual overhead cam 890cc inline three-cylinder CP3 engine you know and love. Bore and stroke are 78.0mm by 62.1mm, with a compression ratio of 11.5 to one. It’s mated to a six-speed gearbox, and the 2024 MT-09 comes standard with a slipper clutch and Yamaha’s third generation up and down quickshifter.

Suspension

Suspension on the 2024 Yamaha MT-09 consists of a 41mm upside down KYB front fork, which is fully adjustable. In the rear, you’ll find an adjustable KYB shock with revised linkage settings. Both spring rates and damping characteristics have been tuned to better acclimate to the new tires on the 2024 MT-09, which we’ll get to in a bit.

Brakes

You’ll find a new Brembo radial master cylinder, along with a dual 298mm front brake disc setup that Yamaha says should give “finger-tip control.” In the rear, you’ll find a single 245mm brake disc. ABS comes standard on the MT-09, and both the brake and clutch levers on the 2024 MT-09 are adjustable from the factory.

Wheels and Tires

A pair of 17-inch Yamaha spinforged aluminum wheels support the 2024 MT-09, and they get new rubber for the new year. For 2024, the MT-09 comes wearing Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S23 rubber from the factory.

Electronics

The 2024 Yamaha MT-09 now comes with a larger five-inch full color TFT display, and it also features both smartphone connectivity and navigation capability. Navigation is performed by the Garmin StreetCross app, which was originally developed to work with the 2023 Yamaha XMAX—so it’s not surprising that its use is expanding elsewhere in Team Blue’s lineup.

Additionally, the 2024 Yamaha MT-09 gets three pre-programmed and two customizable ride modes. Sport, Street, and Rain come as presets, while riders can craft their own two custom settings combinations using Yamaha Ride Control. New for 2024, the MT-09 gets a switchable back-slip regulator to reduce rear wheel lockup under heavy engine braking.

The 2024 MT-09 also gets cruise control as standard, in addition to new turn signal functionality. Soft click the turn signal switch, and you’ll flash your desired turn signal three times before it goes out on its own. Do a normal click of the switch for normal turn signal operation—but know that the 2024 MT-09's turn signals are now self-cancelling. If they’re in operation for more than 15 seconds, or the bike travels for more than 500 feet, they will cease blinking on their own.

Other New Features

Of course, the first thing you probably noticed when looking at the 2024 Yamaha MT-09 is its face lift. The LED headlight, the fuel tank, and the tail section all received a slimmer, more compact redesign. To my eye, it’s less Transformer and more organic insect—and that’s not an insult at all, because I like insects. The mirrors, in particular, almost resemble some sort of inquisitive antennae in context with the new face.

You’ll find a new underseat USB C socket available on the new bike, as well as “a new two-duct intake design with acoustic amplifier grilles located on top of the fuel tank to accentuate high-frequency induction sounds.” We clearly can’t comment on how it sounds (or how loud it sounds) since we haven’t ridden the 2024 MT-09 at this point, but if you’re considering this bike, you should know that it’s there.

Colors, Pricing, and Availability

Yamaha offers the MT-09 in multiple markets around the world, and colors, pricing, and availability may vary by region. In the US, available colors for 2024 include Team Yamaha Blue, Midnight Cyan, and Matte Raven Black.

The US MSRP for the 2024 Yamaha MT-09 starts at $10,599, an increase of $800 over the 2023 MSRP of $9,799 (not including destination, freight, or other applicable charges). The 2024 Yamaha MT-09s should roll into American Yamaha dealerships in March 2024.