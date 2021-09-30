Ducati kicked off its 2022 World Première series with the 2022 Multistrada V2. The team from Bologna titled this introduction “Your Everyday Wonder,” and presents the Multistrada V2 as an all-rounder to handily get you through most roads in your everyday life. There’s even a 35kW version available for A2 license-holders. Let’s take a look at the whole package.

The newest member of the Multistrada family is powered by Ducati’s 937cc Testastretta 11° desmodromic twin, which was lightened by 4.4 pounds and features gearbox and clutch updates for 2022. It makes a claimed 113 horsepower at 9,000 rpm, as well as either 71 lb-ft of torque at 7,750 rpm, or 69 lb-ft of torque at 6,750 rpm in countries where Euro 5 compliance is required. Service intervals are intentionally quite large, with recommendations for an oil change every 9,300 miles, and valve clearance checks every 18,600 miles.

The Multistrada V2 features a fully adjustable suspension, front and rear, with Ducati semi-active Skyhook Evo suspension handling all the heavy lifting on the V2S while you’re out and about. Both the front fork and rear monoshock have 6.7 inches of travel. A pair of radially-mounted Brembo monobloc 4-piston calipers and 320mm discs stop you up front, while a single Brembo two-piston floating caliper and 265mm disc stop you in the rear. Cornering ABS comes standard, made possible by the Bosch 6-axis IMU.

Gallery: 2022 Ducati Multistrada V2 and V2S

18 Photos

Other bits and bobs include four riding modes (Sport, Touring, Urban, and Enduro). Ducati Traction Control features 8 levels of adjustability, while the cornering ABS offers three. Vehicle Hold Control (hill assist) is also standard, as are self-canceling turn signals. The base Multistrada V2 comes with an LCD screen, while the V2S boasts a 5-inch color TFT display on the dashboard.

The Ducati Brake Light system already in use on the Multistrada V4 is now available on the V2. That means that in the event that you slam on the brakes for any reason, the rear brake light will automatically start flashing to alert road users behind you to slow down immediately. Both the V2 and V2S get LED taillights, but only the V2S also gets an LED headlamp with Ducati Cornering Lights. Ducati Quick Shift up and down comes standard on the V2S, as does cruise control and backlit handlebar switches.

Standard seat height on the Multistrada V2 is 830 mm (or 32.7 inches), though both high and low saddle options are also available. Curb weight is 489 pounds for the V2 or 496 pounds for the V2S. The V2 shaves 11 pounds off the weight of the Multistrada 950, which Ducati seems particularly proud about.

The 2022 Ducati Multistrada V2 comes in Ducati Red with black alloy wheels, starting at an MSRP of $15,295. Meanwhile, the V2S comes in your choice of Ducati Red with black alloy wheels, or Street Grey with a black frame and GP Red alloy wheels. MSRP for the V2S starts at $17,895. There’s also a touring trim that comes with hard side cases and a center stand.