The Ducati Factory team finished the 2020 MotoGP season in a disappointing fourth place, with Andrea Dovizioso also ending the season fourth in the rider’s championship. Despite the many woes of 2020, Ducati reloaded for the 2021 season, signing rising stars Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia and Jack Miller to the Factory squad. This year, the Bologna brand is enlivening the fan base once again by challenging for both rider and team titles.

Earlier in the season, Aussie Jack Miller won back-to-back races at the Spanish and French Grands Prix. With the championship drawing to a close, however, Italian Pecco Bagnaia is finding his form, completing his own back-to-back win streak at the Aragon and Misano rounds. Those recent wins position Pecco 48 points adrift of championship leader Fabio Quartararo, and Ducatisti are hoping he can narrow the gap in the four remaining races.

To rally the troops for the final leg of the season, Ducati is releasing its GP Team Replica 21 apparel line. Consisting of t-shirts, polos, sweatshirts, and hats worn by the Ducati Factory outfit, the collection is the perfect way for fans to show their everlasting support. Just like the apparel worn by team managers and mechanics GP Team Replica 21 features logos from sponsors such as Lenovo, Alpinestars, Shell, and Akrapovic.

While the t-shirt and polo shirt come in men’s sizes S-XXL for £59 (≈ $80 USD) and £79 (≈ $105 USD), respectively, Ducati offers the sweatshirt in unisex sizes S-XXL for £99 (≈ $135 USD). Of course, the hat is one size fits all and comes with a £30 (≈ $40 USD) price tag.

In addition to the crew apparel, Ducati highlights its Factory riders with the Bagnaia and Miller hooded sweatshirts. Each carries a £75 (≈ $100 USD) and comes in men’s sizes S-XXL. There may not be much time left in the 2021 MotoGP season but there’s plenty left to cheer for if you’re a passionate Ducati fan.