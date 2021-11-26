Ducati’s Panigale V4 platform has been one of the most technologically advanced superbikes since its debut in 2018. With the Bologna brand remaining competitive in both WSBK and MotoGP in the last few seasons, it was time for Ducati to revisit the flagship sportbike in 2022. However, with such a potent package already intact, the firm subtly revised the Panigale in key areas.

Ducati’s MotoGP-derived Desmosedici Stradale engine is the Panigale’s pièce de résistance, and the wundermill benefits from a lengthened first, second, and sixth gear in 2022. The gearing updates improve the superbike’s slow-speed cornering, corner-exit thrust, and top speed. The new ratios also result in 210 peak horsepower at 12,500 rpm and 90.6 lb-ft of torque at 11,000 rpm.

Gallery: 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 & V4 S

8 Photos

A new torque management system ensures that the Panigale efficiently transfers all that power to the tarmac. Updated power modes now offer unprecedented control for the rider. In Full mode, the user can exploit the full torque curves without electronic filters while the system restricts Panigale to 150 horsepower in Low mode. A revised ride-by-wire throttle system improves response and thrust in both High and Medium power modes.

With the 1,103cc Stradale gaining even more performance in 2022, Ducati adjusted the Panigale’s bodywork to the fire-breathing V4. Two additional air extraction gills at the bottom of the side fairing provide better heat management. Thinner and more compact double-profile winglets still deliver 81 pounds of vertical load at 186 mph, mitigating high-speed wheelies. Along with the new aero, the ergonomics also optimize comfort and performance. A flatter seat and reshaped tank suit track and aggressive road riding.

A new Öhlins NPX 25/30 fork also goes a long way to enhancing the Panigale V4 S’s track prowess. The electronically-controlled front end offers better braking support and bump compliance while the Öhlins TTX36 rear shock absorber also adapts to conditions with an event-based control system. Forged aluminum alloy wheels shod in Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tires complete the V4 S chassis.

Conversely, the Panigale V4 features a fully adjustable Showa Big Piston Fork, Sachs monoshock, and Sachs steering damper. The standard model receives cast aluminum wheels but both variants benefit from a Brembo braking system.

Of course, Ducati’s latest electronics suite and dashboard grace the superbike. The system adapts all operating parameters to the Panigale’s four ride modes (Race A, Race B, Sport, Street), and a new Track Evo mode helps riders break personal lap time records. The 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 will be available in February, 2022, with the base model retailing for $23,295 and the S trim going for $29,995.