Half the fun of getting your next motorcycle is making it yours, isn't it? If you're going to do a lot of touring, then naturally you'll look for certain accessories. And if you're planning to go off road and start exploring the back country, then there are other things you'll deem more appropriate to get your bike ready.

Honda knows this, which is why it's put together the 2024 XL750 Transalp SP Special Edition. While part of its charms are in a few new stickers, there's more to it than just a few bits of colorful, adhesive-backed plastic sheets. If you want both upper and lower crash protection tubes pre-installed, as well as an aluminum bash plate bolted on to protect your engine from damage, then you might be interested in the SP.

But, as with many things, there's a catch. And this one is geography. Silly maps!

Right now, Honda is only offering this special package deal to customers shopping in Spain, Portugal, and the Balearic Islands.

If you're in the right geographic region and you're interested, though, you'll need to act fast. From the time you're reading this through October 31, 2024, you can get the 2024 Honda XL750 Transalp SP Special Edition at the very special price of €10,300 (about US $11,099 at the time of writing). Opt for the 35kW A2-compliant version instead, and the price is €9,900 (about US $10,666). ¡Vamos!

This version differs from the currently available accessory packs that Honda Spain is offering. Those include the Adventure Combi Pack, which has radiator protection, upper crash guard, and LED fog lights; the Comfort Pack, which has comfort footpegs, charging socket, wind protection, and a tank bag; the Rally Pack, which has rally footpegs, hand guards, skid plate, lower crash bars, and a quick shifter; the Urban Pack, which has a 50-liter top box, a center stand, and a 75mm higher windscreen; and the Touring Package, which has hard saddlebags with mounting bracketry and inner bags, as well as heated grips.

All of the accessory packs mentioned above come at an added cost on top of the regular MSRP for the 2024 Honda XL750 Transalp. So, to really understand what the special offer on the XL750 Transalp SP Special Edition is, what Honda Spain is really doing here is giving you both free adventure accessories and a discount.

See, the regular MSRP for the 2024 XL750 Transalp, without any accessories, starts at €11,000 (about US $11,851). If you go for the A2 version, it's €10,600 (about US $11,420).

That means the special 2024 Honda XL750 Transalp SP Special Edition pricing is actually less than the MSRP of the regular A2 version, sold without the crash protection. Kind of a steal, really.

I know it can be tough to make a new bike purchasing decision in such a short amount of time. But, this is one of those situations where, if you've already been on the fence about getting an XL750 Transalp and you know you really want one, it might just be time to take the plunge. That is, provided you live in the right geography to take advantage of this offer.