More capable than you think. Right off the bat and fresh from the dealer, the 2024 Honda XL750 Transalp went on a dirt trail ride without protection parts, dirtier tires, or suspension upgrades.

If you’re thinking that you need this mod or that mod in order to track some trails, then you’re mistaken. Whether or not you’re looking to kick up some mud—from the dealer to the dirt real quick—then you might want to watch A Dork in the Road’s video.

A fresh bike through and through with absolutely no protection parts installed and a few other accessories like a Quad Lock wireless charger and a tank bag. Even the stock tires still wrap the wheels, and the factory slapped on the set of Metzeler Karoo Streets which might be a little too road-oriented for the trail that our Dork in the Road finds himself in. In this scenario, do we call him a Dork off the Road? Bad joke, I know.

Anyway, the Transalp did quite well on the dirt. After tracking a bunch of mud, gravel, and a few rocks on the ATV trails, one comment that struck me was that the rear was “pogo-ey,” which is to say bouncy.

Could it be that the Showa shock in the rear with Honda’s Pro-Link system might not have been adjusted properly prior to the trip? Perhaps, but it’s no big deal. Considering that the Transalp is quite well-equipped for the task of adventure riding is a bit of an understatement, and the fact that it has a 21-inch front wheel coupled with an 18 incher at the rear means that it should do better than most other stock adventure bikes in the market today. However, that comment does carry a bit of weight considering the “torture” it went through in the video.

Considering that you can score the Honda XL750 Transalp for just under $10,000 USD now and then take it out on the trail (no protection bits for those who are brave enough), it seems like a great deal.

As interesting as this video is, it’s not A Dork in the Road’s full review of the bike as he just got it. I’m looking forward to his final thoughts on the Transalp given that he also has a Yamaha Tenere 700 in the garage.