Ducati first introduced the Diavel back in 2011, and back then, it was clear that the bike was different. By far the most un-Ducati-like bike in the Italian manufacturer’s lineup, the Diavel catered to riders looking for a more laid back experience, all while providing the same Ducati performance and character. As it would turn out, teh Diavel would become a huge success, garnering lots of praise and recognition in the industry.

2023 saw the debut of the most powerful Diavel yet, a bike which not only elevated the model range’s status, but the entire cruiser segment too. The Ducati Diavel V4 shares the same power plant as the Multistrada V4, an engine that marks several firsts for the House of Borgo Panigale. On the one hand, the 1,158cc V4 engine is the first modern engine to abandon Ducati’s Desmodromic valve actuation. It’s also the first V4 engine they’ve stuffed into an adventure bike, let alone a cruiser. With 168 horsepower and 93 pound-feet of torque on tap, you could argue that the Diavel V4 flaunts more power than a cruiser has any business having.

As outlandish as it may seem, the Diavel V4 appeals to quite a lot of enthusiasts so much so that it has garnered multiple design awards. For example, the bike was the recipient of the acclaimed Good Design Award from the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design. Established in Chicago in 1950, the Good Design Award is considered as the world’s oldest and most esteemed design award. Apart from that, the Ducati Diavel V4 also received special mention in Excellent Product Design at the German Design Awards 2024. The German Design Awards, recognized by the German Design Council, is presented to products with outstanding design every two years.

Apart from those acclaimed design awards, the Ducati Diavel also received the title of “Most Beautiful Motorcycle” back in EICMA 2022 when it was showcased. In the real world, the power cruiser received praises from publications such as “Cruiser of the Year” at the 2023 MCN Awards, and “Best Cruiser” in the Swiss Töff Awards. Philippine automotive publication C! Magazine also named the Diavel V4 the “Best Power Cruiser” in 2023.

As for what the future holds with the Diavel V4, well it’s clear that Ducati’s not slowing down. Apart from a refreshed 2024 iteration of the Italian power cruiser, the Diavel was recently the subject of a unique collaboration with British automotive marque Bentley. We’ve talked about this eye-catching limited release in a previous article, but in essence, the collaboration features just 500 units of the Diavel V4 decked out in styling elements that pay homage to Bentley’s upcoming grand tourer, the Batur. There’ll also be an exclusive series of 50 Diavel for Bentley Mulliners offered exclusively to Bentley customers.