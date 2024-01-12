After 48 hours in the dunes, Stage Six of the 2024 Dakar Rally concluded with Monster Energy Honda rider Adrien Van Beveren sailing forward with the stage win. A slew of familiar faces followed his time, including KTM Factory rider Toby Price, Monster Energy Honda rider Ricky Brabec, GasGas Factory rider Daniel Sanders, and Hero MotoSports rider Ross Branch.

Early in the day, though, Korr Offroad Racing rider Mason Klein couldn't get his bike to start. It was the latest mechanical issue that he's had to fight along this year's Dakar. Luckily, as you can see in this video, the Dakar Spirit is alive and well as competitors including five-time four-wheeled Dakar Rally winner Nasser Al-Attiyah were happy to help him get it started.

I don't know about you, but it always puts a warm feeling in my heart to see this kind of camaraderie among competitors. You'll often hear riders say that during the event, they all want to win. But when they're in the bivouac, they're just mates hanging out, and with a whole lot of mutual respect as well. It shows.

Unfortunately for Klein, while he was able to start the second part of Stage Six, he was not able to complete the stage. He finally retired on Stage Six, which was further along than even his own team expected, given the mechanical issues that have been plaguing the Korr bike throughout the event. It was a more than valiant effort, and we look forward to seeing what he does next.

Here are the top 10 bike finishers for the 48-hour marathon Stage Six of the 2024 Dakar Rally.

Rider Team Time Adrien Van Beveren (France) Monster Energy Honda Team 7 hours, 57 minutes, 29 seconds Toby Price (Australia) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 8 hours, 01 minute, 42 seconds Ricky Brabec (USA) Monster Energy Honda Team 8 hours, 02 minutes, 31 seconds Daniel Sanders (Australia) Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing 8 hours, 04 minutes, 24 seconds Ross Branch (Botswana) Hero MotoSports Team Rally 8 hours, 07 minutes, 09 seconds Luciano Benavides (Argentina) Husqvarna Factory Racing 8 hours, 08 minutes, 08 seconds Kevin Benavides (Argentina) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 8 hours, 13 minutes, 34 seconds Stefan Svitko (Slovakia) Slonaft Rally Team 8 hours, 18 minutes, 48 seconds José Ignacio Cornejo Florimo Monster Energy Honda Team 8 hours, 19 minutes, 18 seconds Jeanloup Lepan (France) Duust Rally Team 8 hours, 23 minutes, 53 seconds

2024 Dakar Rally Top 10 Bike Rankings Overall After Stage Six

For the first time in the 2024 Dakar Rally, Ricky Brabec takes the lead. He's mostly come in second or third so far on the stages completed this year, but it goes to show that consistency is absolutely key in a rally raid situation.

Rider Team Time Ricky Brabec (USA) Monster Energy Honda Team 27 hours, 11 minutes, 21 seconds Ross Branch (Botswana) Hero MotoSports Team Rally 27 hours, 12 minutes, 12 seconds Adrien Van Beveren (France) Monster Energy Honda Team 27 hours, 20 minutes, 42 seconds José Ignacio Cornejo Florimo Monster Energy Honda Team 27 hours, 25 minutes, 35 seconds Toby Price (Australia) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 27 hours, 38 minutes, 21 seconds Kevin Benavides (Argentina) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 27 hours, 39 minutes, 54 seconds Daniel Sanders (Australia) Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing 27 hours, 47 minutes, 11 seconds Luciano Benavides (Argentina) Husqvarna Factory Racing 27 hours, 58 minutes, 47 seconds Stefan Svitko (Slovakia) Slonaft Rally Team 28 hours, 19 minutes, 03 seconds Jeanloup Lepan (France) Duust Rally Team 28 hours, 43 minutes, 03 seconds

Now that the monster marathon that was Stage Six is over, everyone has a rest day in Riyadh to recuperate before tackling the remainder of the 2024 Dakar Rally. Six stages remain, but given the fact of the Prologue and the 48-hour marathon of Stage Six, all the competitors are well and truly into the back half of the 2024 Dakar Rally now.