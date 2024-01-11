In the Dakar Rally, there's no stage that's unimportant. However, Stage Five was of particular significance to riders running the 2024 edition. Why? Because the results would determine the running order of the GP class riders in the monster 48-hour marathon known as Stage Six. Rules for Stage Six had GP-class riders running in reverse order of how they finished in Stage Five.

While Duust Rally Team rider Konrad Dabrowski had mechanical issues, it was yet another instance where you could clearly see the Dakar Spirit on display as he had help getting his bike back up and running.

Adrien Van Beveren thought he had the top time and would therefore be sitting pretty for the start of Stage Six, but Pablo Quintanilla swept in to beat Van Beveren's time by a mere 37 seconds. In all, here were the top 10 results for Stage Five of the 2024 Dakar Rally.

Racer Team Time Pablo Quintanilla (Chile) Monster Energy Honda Team 1 hour, 32 minutes, 53 seconds Adrien Van Beveren (France) Monster Energy Honda Team 1 hour, 33 minutes, 30 seconds Toby Price (Australia) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1 hour, 34 minutes, 32 seconds Daniel Sanders (Australia) Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing 1 hour, 35 minutes, 51 seconds Mason Klein (USA) Korr Offroad Racing 1 hour, 35 minutes, 54 seconds Ross Branch (Botswana) Hero Motosports Team Rally 1 hour, 36 minutes, 35 seconds Ricky Brabec (USA) Monster Energy Honda Team 1 hour, 36 minutes, 41 seconds Stefan Svitko (Slovakia) Slonaft Rally Team 1 hour, 37 minutes, 03 seconds Tobias Ebster (Austria) Kini Rally Racing Team 1 hour, 37 minutes, 26 seconds Skyler Howes (USA) Monster Energy Honda Team 1 hour, 37 minutes, 48 seconds

Incidentally, these results put Hero Motosport rider Ross Branch back on top of the overall standings after Stage Five.

The 48-Hour Marathon Loop Of Stage Six: Shubaytah to Shubaytah

The first day of Stage Six has wrapped, but because the stage lasts for 48 hours, no official times are available yet. The riders still have another day to ride to complete the stage.

Unfortunately for Skyler Howes, a mechanical failure ended his 2024 Dakar Rally effort just 39 kilometers into the start of Stage Six.

2024 Dakar Rally Overall Rider Standings After Stage Five

The overall leaderboard changed again after Stage Five, so here's where we're at as Stage Six continues.

Racer Team Time Ross Branch (Botswana) Hero Motosports Team Rally 19 hours, 5 minutes, 03 seconds José Ignacio Cornejo Florimo (Chile) Monster Energy Honda Team 19 hours, 6 minutes, 17 seconds Ricky Brabec (USA) Monster Energy Honda Team 19 hours, 8 minutes, 50 seconds Adrien Van Beveren (France) Monster Energy Honda Team 19 hours, 23 minutes, 13 seconds Kevin Benavides (Argentina) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 19 hours, 26 minutes, 20 seconds Pablo Quintanilla (Chile) Monster Energy Honda Team 19 hours, 31 minutes, 50 seconds Toby Price (Australia) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 19 hours, 36 minutes, 39 seconds Daniel Sanders (Australia) Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing 19 hours, 42 minutes, 47 seconds Romain Dumontier (France) Team Dumontier Racing 19 hours, 43 minutes, 55 seconds Martin Michek (Czech Republic) Orion Moto Racing Group 19 hours, 44 minutes, 55 seconds

It's definitely not the ending that Skyler Howes was hoping for at the 2024 Dakar Rally, but the one consistent thing about Dakar is that anything can (and does) happen.

We look forward to seeing what the second day of Stage Six brings, along with the rest of the 2024 Dakar Rally.