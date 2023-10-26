Danner Is Back In The Game With New Moto GTX Boots

Today’s motorcyclists are spoiled for choice when it comes to gear. A lot of manufacturers produce all sorts of gear for all sorts of riders, however, for folks who want a touch of all-American style that doesn’t compromise on safety, Danner has released a new pair of boots specifically for two-wheel enthusiasts, blending its classic styling with modern-day safety technology.

Danner is a brand with a rich history spanning all the way back to 1932. It’s best known for its outdoor selection, comprising hiking and trekking boots for men and women, as well as military boots best suited for rugged applications. Its newest boots, the Moto GTX, represents the brand’s first motorcycle-specific boot in 50 years. Needless to say, safety technology has evolved quite a bit since then, and it’s interesting to see that the Moto GTX is filled with safety tech.

Speaking of safety tech, the Moto GTX is equipped with D3O inserts inside the collar, offering range of motion without compromising on impact protection. For superior abrasion resistance, the boots are constructed out of 5.5-ounce leather on the upper portion, and feature another layer of leather at the toe area, as well as the selector area to prevent wear and tear. Meanwhile, on the inside of the boot, Danner has fitted it with a 100-percent waterproof yet breathable Gore-Tex liner – hence the GTX in the model’s name.

When it comes to styling, the Moto GTX is perfect for retro enthusiasts looking for a boot that’s stylish, and does a good job of concealing its moto-focused purpose. It was designed with input from See See Motor Coffee Co and Vahna, and comes in two outsole options making them ideal for both urban riders aboard their stylish roadsters and cafe racers, as well as rugged backcountry adventure riders aboard their scramblers. More specifically, the brown version gets a high-grip Vibram Kletterlift outsole with Megagrip, while the black version gets a Danner wedge outsole.

Danner’s new Moto GTX is proudly made in the USA, and is manufactured in Danner’s factory in Portland, Oregon. Availability-wise, Danner says that the boots are now on offer through their official website (linked below), as well as in-store at Danner, Moosejaw, and Backcountry retail outlets. They retail for $480 USD on Danner’s official website.