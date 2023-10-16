Since 1967, French brand Segura has been protecting motorcyclists of all disciplines. Seamlessly blending style, comfort, and safety tech, Segura continues to be a trusted brand today, and has recently undergone a transformation in the form of a new logo and even more retro-inspired gear. It’s worth noting that since 2016, Segura has been under the Shark group alongside brands like Bering, Bagster, and of course, Shark Helmets.

In keeping with the brand’s retro inspirations, Segura has released its newest jacket dubbed the Formula. This new leather jacket, ideal for the mid-season, features a classic biker cut with a short collar giving it a retro bomber jacket aesthetic. On top of that, quilting on the shoulders and elbow further gives it a vintage-sporty look.

Segura has constructed the new Formula jacket out of durable buffalo leather, giving it a unique look with its distinct yellow leather strip running across the front and back of the arms. It gets glossy zippers for an elegant look, as well as snap buttons that ensure a secure fit without skimping on the jacket’s retro charm. On the inside, Segura flexes its technology by making use of a recycled fiber mesh lining. As the temps drop, as is happening in most of the northern hemisphere, the Formula comes equipped with a removable thermal lining, too.

On the technology front, we find no shortage of protectors on the new Segura Formula jacket. It boasts Class AAA PPE certification according to the EN17092-1:2020 standard, and comes out of the factory with removable Omega level 1 protectors on the elbows and shoulders. Extra convenience is guaranteed with four external zipped pockets, as well as a handy card pocket on the forearm. There are also three internal pockets for your valuables. Meanwhile, when it comes to comfort, there are adjustment zones on the waist and wrist ensuring a snug fit, and preventing the jacket from flapping in the wind.

In terms of pricing and availability, Segura offers the Formula jacket in an eye-catching black and yellow colorway. Meanwhile, for those looking for a much more subtle vibe, it’s also available in an all-black finish. With all that on the table, the new Segura Formula is by no means a cheap jacket, as it retails for 459.99 Euros, or about $484 USD.