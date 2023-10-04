In recent years, motorcycle gear manufacturers have been leaning toward the casual segment. Some brands have taken inspiration from the race track and stuck to their technical styles, while others have been mellowing down, and getting on the level of most lifestyle riders. Some brands have even launched product lines dedicated to lifestyle at some point or another.

However, Segura isn’t like that, at least not totally. The brand has been faithful to the lifestyle element of riding, and while heritage styling is the brand’s bread and butter, the materials, armor, and construction are undoubtedly modern, and all the better for it.

Segura blends style and substance in its gear, and the Patrol is one such piece from the brand that I was able to pick up. Finished in a gorgeous shade of navy blue, it immediately caught my eye the moment it was handed to me. There are a few shock factors with this jacket even with its more subdued style and the usual question I got while wearing this was “Wait, this is a riding jacket?”

I can’t believe it’s a motorcycle jacket!

At first, it was hard for me to find the right day to wear the Segura Patrol, mainly because the tropical climate I live in and because the jacket had little in the way of vents. Whenever I’d run to my wardrobe to grab my loadout of gear for the day, I’d often go with my mesh jackets and jeans.

I had to choose my battles with this jacket since temperatures rise as high as 98 degrees Fahrenheit. While my mesh jackets are taking all of the beatings from the sun, the rain, and my sweat, the Patrol had a much more lavish lease on life because it was so nice as a jacket for special events, classy gatherings, and as an outer layer. I will also say that the price of this particular piece isn’t for the frugal riders. At $310.49 USD, it may be a decent amount of change for just one jacket, but for me, it’s a two-in-one deal because it can be rocked on or off the bike.

There was this one particular event, of the motorcycle variety, where I wore the jacket and got tons of comments and questions. “Is that a motorcycle jacket?” some asked. “Does it have armor?” others wondered. “I can’t believe it’s a motorcycle jacket,” many remarked.

Yes, it is a motorcycle jacket.

Getting past all the bewilderment and the queries, the answer is a definite yes to all. Yes, it is a motorcycle jacket, yes it has armor, but what kind and how good is it on the motorcycle side of things? It paired nicely with my HJC V10, and it definitely was a match made in heaven with the BMW R NineT I happened to have at the time of this review.

The main fabric used on the outer shell of this jacket is an abrasion-resistant and recycled fiber called Serica. It’s kind of poetic to say that a jacket saves the earth and your skin at the same time, and it’s mighty impressive to see a double-A slide rating for it. Serica may be spun out of recycled fibers, but trust me when I say that the feel of it is on par or better than some of the branded and designer textiles out in the market today. In fact, it has a high-fashion feel about it that will definitely appeal to lifestyle riders.

The armor in this jacket is low-profile and CE Level 1. Protect Flex Alpha is used in the shoulders and the elbows of this jacket, and they moved well with me on the bike and off of it. If you want to upgrade, you can combine the Protect Flex Omega protectors with the Alpha to achieve a CE Level 2 rating, a rather ingenious system I will admit. However, there are some instances where I felt perforations in the Alpha protectors. It’s not a dealbreaker, but it was noticeable during the first few rides. Another caveat, there is no chest or back armor, but there is a pocket for the latter.

High fashion and high protection?

Details are what set apart the high-end from the generic, and the Segura Patrol is chock full of little nods to motorcycle culture, and interesting bits that make it feel like a designer garment. While you are still getting functional elements such as an insulation layer, a membrane on the interior, and armor pockets, it’s hard to really pin this as a moto jacket, at least in my eyes.

With all the detailing that Segura put into this piece like the bronze zippers, snaps, and rivets, there are also things like patches, stitching, and some skulls for that biker aesthetic. It’s subtle enough that it doesn’t look menacing, and while I am not a fan of skulls on my garments, Segura’s execution here is just enough and in keeping with the brand’s general identity and the classic vibe.

Personality and detailing are what give a jacket a more premium feel, and the details on top of the already fantastic material and construction of this garment make it feel like something special instead of purely functional. The stitching, riveting, and lining are also straight, strong, and top-notch. The hardware zips, snaps, and feels like it is a 300-dollar jacket—whether for riding or otherwise.

It looks hot

While this may be a compliment based on the other subheaders I’ve used in this review thus far, this is one hot jacket and is best reserved for more temperate climates or on colder days close to the fall season. The inner liner tends to keep body heat in and is good for cold or windy days. There are vents, however, the slits are only located on the chest and at the back. There are no torso exhaust or intake vents so if the weather decides to get a little more tropical on you, be prepared to feel the heat.

To combat this, you can open the jacket about half or a quarter of the way down to allow for more airflow. Other than that, you can open up the cuffs to allow for air to pass into the sleeves of the jacket. I’d say that this jacket is somewhat manageable when riding on the highway on a hot day, but it quickly turns into a sauna when stuck at a stop light with the sun beating down on you. I didn’t get to test this jacket in the rain (intentionally), but I'm confident that it will be a lot more resistant compared to my mesh pieces.

Riders in more temperate regions of the United States will get along with this jacket, but if you are in a more tropic location like me, then you might want to pick your battles with this one.

Some nitpicks

If I had to nitpick, it would be about the front pocket zippers. I understand how they’re supposed to be low profile, but with a pair of leather gloves on, I struggled to find the zippers, and the problem was only made worse thanks to the flap and the small surface area of the zips. On top of that, the inner left chest pocket also has the same type of zipper that’s equally hard to use and is also annoyingly covered by a flap. I would have preferred it if Segura was able to give us a zipper that was large enough the grab with gloves on. There are two inner pockets that are secured with velcro but taller items such as phones will fit better in the zippered compartments of the Patrol—even if it is annoying to get to.

Also, the main zipper is prone to snagging from time to time. Now, that’s totally a nitpick on my part and it took a little getting used to and it quickly became a non-issue. However, the fact remained: those pocket zippers are hard to find, hard to grab, and don’t even match the other zips on the jacket. They don’t interfere with the overall look of the Patrol, but because they impede the accessibility of the compartments on this jacket is rather annoying only exacerbated by the fact that they're generic and not in-theme with the main, front vent, and cuff zippers. It's a bit disappointing, considering that I've been fawning over the other details of this jacket, but "nitpicks."

Tailored fit

The fit is European, so you can expect that the torso of the Patrol will be a lot slimmer compared to other American-fit jackets. This is good in the sense that lanky riders with thin waistlines will be able to fit with no problem. If you do have a gut, I recommend that you try out the piece for yourself first if you can, or take advantage of your online retailer’s return policy. The arms are rather roomy for my thin frame, but again, I do recommend that you try it on first as there are no adjustment straps on the sleeves.

There are snaps on the waist and also on the cuffs. Unless you’re really skinny, the extra tight positions of these snaps were useless given how tapered the fit is on my body. The benefit becomes a lot more apparent when going up a few sizes and serving taller yet lanky individuals. I’m about five-foot-eight in height with a thin build, so the small of the Segura Patrol fits well if not a bit loose in the arms.

Conclusion: A Two-In-One-Deal

I’m not used to buying textile motorcycle jackets that cost more than $200 USD, let alone one for $310.49. In order to justify this purchase, I had to rewire my head a bit. The Segura Patrol doesn’t look like a motorcycle jacket, but it kind of does. It can also be another outer layer for when the weather gets chilly on top of being a decent cold-weather piece of riding gear. The materials used can pass off as a high-quality casual dinner jacket, but it’s strong enough to receive a double-A slide rating.

To me, it’s a jacket that I can confidently wear on and off the bike. If ever I found myself in need of a piece that can seamlessly transition from walking to riding, this would definitely be it, and that price is actually not too bad if you think about it. While shopping in the fashionable end of the motorcycle gear market, three Benjamins, a Hamilton, and a Kennedy with a Lincoln in change aren’t that bad compared to other similar jackets from the likes of Merlin, Roland Sands, or even Belstaff. While one may argue that the level of detail and uniqueness present on Merlin’s, RSD’s, or Belstaff’s pieces are more intricate compared to the Segura, the French marque’s effort is just enough given the price point.

However, another argument could be that the Patrol has a safe and basic style compared to the other brands I mentioned. If you want a bit more flavor, I’m sure that the buckles and waxed textiles on a Belstaff or Merlin piece are worth considering, but the Patrol is more effortless to style in comparison in relation to my personal wardrobe.

The fundamental qualities of a protective motorcycle jacket are more than covered here, and the styling is just zany enough for motorcyclists to appreciate without looking too over the top for normal wear at a cafe or even as a “normal” piece of clothing. It’s a two-for-one deal in my book: A riding jacket in the morning, and a dinner jacket in the evening.