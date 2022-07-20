Sustainability has been a buzzword for years now. From your favorite laundry detergent to MotoGP Michelin tires, companies continue to develop products with alternative and recycled resources. The trend has recently taken the fashion world by storm, and France’s stylish Segura brand is getting in on the action with its Patrol touring jacket.

Similar to other Segura offerings, the Patrol boasts a classic cut and aesthetic that suits a wide variety of riders. The company may look to the past for its fashionable designs, but it turns to repurposed fabrics for the Patrol’s construction.

The jacket’s outer shell is composed of 90-percent recycled Serica twill along with a waterproof and breathable membrane. Segura then taps leading global textile solutions company Unifi to supply the 100-percent recycled Repreve fixed inner liner.

Gallery: Segura Patrol Jacket

6 Photos

The Patrol is more than just eco-friendly, though. A removable 90-gram thermal layer helps shield the rider from frigid conditions, while the ventilation pockets at the chest and back improve airflow in warmer climates. The Patrol also provides peace of mind with adjustable Protect Flex Alpha armor at the shoulders and elbows, but customers will have to purchase a back protector separately.

Segura delivers the Patrol in a tailored cut but users can personalize the fit with the zippered cuffs and hip adjustments. Four exterior pockets, two interior pockets, and a wallet pouch provide more than enough storage for in-town jaunts or cross-country road trips as well.

Available for men and women, Segura caters to all environmentally-conscious riders. The brand offers its “green” jacket in blue and khaki for guys and black for gals. Men’s sizes range from SM to 4XL and women can choose from XS to 3XL. Ladies will have to shell out $298.99 for the Patrol while lads can purchase the Patrol for $310.49.