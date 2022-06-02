Vintage-inspired motorcycle gear is often heavy on style but light on modern features. Over the years, retro wear has gained the latest protective materials and armor, but leather, denim, and waxed canvas don’t typically offer the utmost ventilation. That’s not the case with Segura’s District jacket, and the French gear maker balances throwback form with modern-day function.

Composed of abrasion-resistant Serica fabric, the District features classic café racer style with a fitted cut and tuck and roll shoulders while delivering top-tier protection. The Hard Mesh panels provide ample airflow when temps rise but don’t sacrifice the Segura jacket’s protective potential in a slide. A fixed mesh lining also optimizes ventilation.

Padded seams at elbows and shoulders ensure that the jacket holds up in the event of a crash while removable and adjustable CE Alpha Level 1 elbow and shoulder armor mitigates impacts. However, customers will have to purchase a back protector separately. Those features nab a class AA CE rating for the vintage-styled jacket.

Segura doesn’t neglect comfort, with tightening straps at the hips and wrists and zipped cuffs. Five exterior pockets and two interior pouches provide more than enough storage while remaining fashionable. Segura offers the District in sizes S-4XL but the jacket only comes in a khaki colorway. Retailing for €219.99 ($240 USD), the retro jacket remains affordable while boasting a host of modern features.

Summer is just around the corner in the Northern Hemisphere and conditions are only heating up. From café racer riders to scooter riders, from travelers to commuters, the neo-retro jacket will suit a wide array of motorcyclists and scooterists. If you’re looking for a motorcycle jacket that will keep you looking cool and feeling cool, the Segura District will do the trick.