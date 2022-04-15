Temperatures may be warming up but parts of the Northern Hemisphere are still experiencing colder conditions as summer approaches. For folks dealing with winter’s final gasps, Segura’s Lady Natcho jacket is built to withstand the coldest temperatures.

The softshell exterior features a Twiltex construction, which maximizes protection while optimizing comfort. A waterproof yet breathable membrane also shields the rider from the elements. The herringbone stitching aligns with the down jacket styling and a removable hood adapts the Natcho to changing conditions. A removable, 90-gram thermo-aluminum liner turns up the heat for even colder climates, but the fixed mesh lining and ventilation system help flow air during warm spells.

The Natcho doesn’t just protect against weather, though. With CE Alpha protectors at the shoulders and Level 1 adjustable armor at the elbows, the Segura jacket provides a sufficient level of impact protection. Customers may have to purchase a back pad separately, but the Lady Natcho still achieves a Class A CE rating out of the box.

The Segura jacket already prioritizes insulation with a fitted cut but zipped cuffs ensure that cold weather stays at bay. In addition to two exterior and two interior pockets, a shoulder and wallet pouch provide extra storage for personal items.

Segura offers the adaptable jacket in gray, burgundy, and khaki colorways. Women’s sizes range from T0-T6, and Segura charges €249.99 ($270 USD) for the Lady Natcho. Spring may have taken hold in many places throughout the Northern Hemisphere but with the Lady Natcho jacket, women riders will be able to withstand April showers before enjoying May flowers in the later spring and summer months. Whether you’re an urban commuter, sport-touring rider, or avid ADVer, the Segura jacket should have you covered during winter’s last gasps.