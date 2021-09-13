With Labor Day in the rearview mirror, more motorcyclists in the Northern Hemisphere are pulling out their fall and winter gear. While pumpkin spice lattes might warm our souls, most of us turn to heated gear and robust leather/textile jackets to stay in the saddle. However, just because the season calls for cozier coats, it doesn’t mean that they can’t be fashionable as well.

At least that's what French gear supplier Segura believes, as it turns military drab into fab with its new Lady Maya jacket. Composed of Serica fabric, the textile jacket is both abrasion-resistant and stylish. The addition of diamond-stitched panels at the shoulders, elbows, and coattail only increases the protection and retro aesthetic. The military-inspired chest pockets, waist pockets, and distressed finish give the jacket a utilitarian feel while the integrated collar hood provides even more refuge from the elements.

Of course, the Lady Maya’s beauty isn’t just skin deep. The interior includes a fixed mesh lining for improved airflow, but the 90g fully removable thermo-alu layer keeps the rider warm in cooler conditions. A waterproof membrane also keeps moisture out while side gussets increase ventilation when needed. The adjustable, CE-certified level 1 Alpha armor at the shoulders and elbows provides sufficient impact mitigation but users will have to purchase a back protector separately. Combined with the Serica fabric, the armored jacket achieves a Class AA certification under Europe’s EN17092 standard.

While the Lady Maya jacket covers its comfort and protection bases, it also caters to women with its removable right arm patches. Each round patch includes such affirmations as “Amazing Woman!”, “Keep Calm and Ride”, and “Ni Parfaite Ni Refaite” (neither perfect nor redone). Retailing for €289.99 ($342 USD), the slim-fit jacket comes in sizes T0 to T06 and is available in fall-appropriate gray and khaki colorways.