Segura’s Swan Leather Gloves Add A Dash Of Class To Your Outfit

I don’t know about you, but I think one can never have too many pairs of gloves. You’ll always need them every single time you hop on the bike, and quite frankly, sometimes your mood, as well as the type of bike you ride, can dictate which gloves you want to wear. I tend to lean towards mesh and textile options given the general climate of where I’m from. However, during the colder months, a warm pair of leather gloves is much appreciated.

While we’re at the topic of leather gloves, Segura, a popular French gear and equipment maker, has just released a new pair called the Swan. No, they’re not made out of swan leather, but they are made out of goat leather, which is remarkably soft and supple. Plus, the Segura Swan gets a waterproof thermal liner that’ll keep your hands nice and toasty in cold and wet weather. It is, after all, part of the French company’s autumn-winter collection. At a glance, the Swan is extremely nondescript and subtle. It’s a perfect match for all sorts of rides—be it sporty naked bikes, retro-style scramblers, or even scooters.

Beneath its understated styling is a breathable and waterproof membrane, as well as 90-gram thermal lining. Press studs on the cuffs keep the gloves securely in place, while tactile inserts on the fingertips add a touch of protection on your hands’ most vital areas. Additional leather reinforcements are present on the palm, as well as protective shells on the joints and knuckles. All these protective features merit the Segura Swan gloves a CE certification according to the EN 13594:2015 standard.

When it comes to color options, Segura has kept things subtle and understated with the Swan. It’s available either in brown or black. A Lady Swan version is also available in the same color options. Sizing for the Segura Swan leather gloves is from T8 to T13, and it retails for 74.99 Euros, or the equivalent of $85 USD. The Lady Swan variant is also sold at the same price.