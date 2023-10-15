Pro Circuit has new exhaust models compatible with GasGas, Husqvarna, and KTM’s 450-class dirt bikes. The three brands under the Pierer Mobility umbrella all field high-performance dirt-going machines, and if you’re in the market to unleash a bit more sound and a bit more performance, then keep reading.

There are two models now on offer from Pro Circuit. The American exhaust maker is fielding two types of materials available for customers, namely Stainless Steel with the T-6 and titanium with the Ti-6. Both of these systems are ideal for closed-course off-road racing, thanks to the additional performance that these pipes can bring to the table. The pipes meet AMA amateur noise requirements, but not the FIM’s requirements, so if you might find yourself participating in an FIM-sanctioned event, do think twice. It’s also worth noting that only the titanium model (Ti-6) will be fitted with a carbon fiber end cap, and the stainless steel versions come with a stainless steel end cap.

Apart from that, there is also a slip-on version done in stainless steel. That being said, it’s the most affordable way to get Pro Circuit’s name on your bike coming in at $602.95 USD.

Gallery: Pro Circuit T6 and Ti-6 KTM 450 Exhausts

3 Photos

The full stainless exhaust system, which includes a header pipe with a high-flow catalyst goes for $1,002.95 USD.

Finally, the titanium system is the most expensive of the three and will set buyers back $1,269.95 USD, over 250 dollars more expensive than the full stainless package.

As for the compatibility of these systems, Pro Circuit lists these models:

KTM 450 SX-F F.E. 2022 1/2

KTM 450 SX-F 2023

Husqvarna FC 450 F.E. 2022 1/2

Husqvarna FC 450 2023-2024

GasGas MC 450 F.E. 2023 1/2

All of these pipes are made in the U.S.A. hence the price and hence the quality that you can come to expect from these pipes.