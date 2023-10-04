SC-Project Has A New Slip-On Exhaust System For The Honda Forza 350

SC-Project offers a wide range of aftermarket exhaust systems for motorcycles, including sportbikes, adventure bikes, tourers, roadsters, and scooters. The brand’s newest offering is specific to one of the most popular maxi-scooters in the European market, the Honda Forza 350. Maxi-scooters may not be the sportiest of rides, but aftermarket exhaust systems continue to be popular modifications for these two-wheelers.

The X-Plorer II GT slip-on silencer, purpose-built for the Forza 350, boasts a design that combines compactness with premium materials. Titanium is the primary construction material, known for its exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, making it an ideal choice for motorcycle exhausts. This lightweight yet robust construction is further complemented by the inclusion of stainless steel elements, enhancing durability and longevity.

Not only does this aftermarket exhaust system contribute to the overall aesthetics of the motorcycle with its carbon fiber finishes, but it also serves a functional purpose. One of its standout features is its ability to significantly reduce the overall weight of the Forza 350 by 3.1 kg when compared to the stock silencer. Additionally, the X-Plorer II GT silencer aligns with stringent Euro5 emissions standards, ensuring that it meets the latest environmental regulations.

Furthermore, the X-Plorer II GT silencer from SC-Project not only offers visual and weight advantages but also delivers noticeable improvements in the motorcycle's performance. Riders can expect a richer and deeper exhaust note, enhancing the overall auditory experience while on the road.

In terms of performance gains, SC-Project says that the X-Plorer II GT offers an increase of up to one horsepower and an additional 0.9 Newton-meters of torque at 7,200 rpm. This improvement translates to enhanced acceleration and responsiveness, making the Forza 350 even more enjoyable to ride.

For those interested in upgrading their Forza 350 with the SC-Project X-Plorer II GT slip-on silencer, it’s available at a premium price of 820 Euros, or approximately $860 USD. It’s offered in just one titanium finish complete with a carbon fiber end-cap, and a carbon fiber heat shield on the link pipe.