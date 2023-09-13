Sawicki Speed Launches New Exhaust For Indian Challenger And Pursuit

For the majority of cruiser riders, the sound their bikes make is an irreplaceable part of the experience. V-twin-powered machines like the Indian Challenger and Pursuit have some of the best-sounding V-twins in the cruiser world, and these engines’ sounds are accentuated even further by a quality aftermarket exhaust system.

Speaking of which, Sawicki Speed, a performance exhaust specialist based in Denver NC, has just released a new exhaust system specifically for the Indian Challenger and Pursuit. The news exhaust system is a Full-Length setup that slots in alongside the brand’s Mid-Length and Shorty offerings. The Full-Length exhaust setup is ideal for riders looking to maintain the bike’s stock look, while at the same time reducing weight and adding some character by enhancing the engine’s sound.

On the functional side of the equation, the Sawicki Full-Length exhaust system provides weight savings of up to 23 pounds versus the stock system. Furthermore, the brand claims a power gain of eight horsepower and 10-pound-feet of torque. Sawicki says that its 1.75-inch to two-inch stepped design and hand-formed merge collector are responsible for this, as they provide precise airflow performance. In terms of technology, the exhaust pipes are made out of mandrel-bent aircraft-quality 304 stainless steel tubes hand-welded and assembled in-house by Sawicki’s engineers.

Following the launch of the Full-Length exhaust system for the Indian Challenger and Pursuit, Sawicki Speed president Chris Clark explained to Motorsports News Wire, “Our goal is to offer owners of these motorcycles a comprehensive line of exhaust upgrades to unleash a wicked sound while producing even more horsepower and torque. Is there anything better than upgrading your American V-twin with an American-made exhaust?”

As is the case with all of Sawicki Speed’s exhaust setups, the new Full-Length system comes equipped with all the hardware needed for a seamless installation. Each exhaust system is guaranteed by Sawicki’s Limited Lifetime Warranty, and your preferred exhaust setup can be enhanced further with optional stainless steel and carbon fiber heat shields sold separately.

Sawicki Speed offers its exhaust system in three choices when it comes to finishes: hand-brushed raw stainless steel, black ceramic, or a chrome-esque mirror polish finish. On top of that, you can fit style pieces such as a black billet, aluminum, carbon fiber, or stainless steel end cap. The new exhaust system is now available to order on Sawicki’s official website linked below.