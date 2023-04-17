SC-Project Has A New CR-T Slip-On System For The Yamaha MT-10

Italian brand SC-Project is best known for its race-derived aftermarket exhaust systems. Mostly compact, streamlined, and lightweight, SC-Project's exhaust systems are oftentimes loud, and unleash the full potential of performance-oriented motorbikes, both in terms of sound and performance.

For 2023, SC-Project has released a new slip-on system for Yamaha's R1-derived hyper-naked, the MT-10. The SC-Project CR-T muffler is designed to complement the performance of the latest generation MT-10 by improving exhaust flow, enhancing sound, and giving the bike a sportier aesthetic. This results in a noticeable increase in horsepower and torque, allowing the rider to enjoy faster acceleration and higher top speeds. The muffler also produces a deeper and more aggressive exhaust note, which adds to the bike's overall character.

The SC-Project CR-T muffler is a slip-on system, which means that it can be easily installed without any modifications to the bike's stock exhaust system. The muffler is made from high-quality materials such as titanium and carbon fiber, which not only enhance the muffler's durability but also add to its aesthetic appeal. The muffler also retains the bike's stock catalytic converter, which ensures that the bike remains Euro 5 compliant.

As for technical specs, the CR-T tips the scales at just 800 grams – nearly half the weight of the stock system at 1,500 grams. On top of that, the SC-Project system claims an increase of 0.9 horsepower and 0.6 pound-feet of torque with the slip-on system. As mentioned earlier, the exhasust system is offered in either carbon or titanium finishes.

In terms of pricing and availability, the new SC-Project CR-T for the Yamaha MT-10 is available online via SC-Project's website, or through authorized dealers and retailers. Both the Carbon and Titanium options of the CR-T retail for 560 Euros, or about $622 USD, and are sold with all the necessary hardware for installation.