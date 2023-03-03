SC-Project Launches SC-1R Slip-On Exhaust For Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX

Aftermarket exhaust systems are usually the first upgrades we do on our bikes following other essentials such as tires, brakes, and ergonomic preferences. For the world's most popular models, nearly all exhaust specialists have multiple options depending on what it is you're looking for. In the case of sport-tourers like theKawasaki Ninja 1000 SX, a balance between quiet and sporty is usually what's looked for.

Luckily, SC-Project, one of the biggest and most popular aftermarket exhaust specialists in the market, has released a new slip-on exhaust system for the Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX. Making use of the SC1-R silencer also found on other sport and sport-touring machines, the system has been redesigned for bolt-on application to the Ninja 1000 SX, and is compliant to Euro 5 standards. Compatible with all variants of the Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX since 2021, the SC-Projects SC1-R is an easy way to get a little more sound and character.

In terms of styling, the muffler is large, and doesn't detract from the Ninja's bulky styling. It makes use of AISI 304 stainless steel with a titanium casing. To give the pipe a sportier look, ht gets a carbon fiber end cap. The mounting point to the frame is welded to the side of the pipe and concealed beneath a heat shield, preserving the bike's factory look. All mounting points are the same as that of the stock exhaust, so installation should be pretty straightforward.

As for functional benefits, the SC-Project SC-1R presents modest power gains with the Italian manufacturer claiming a 1.2-horsepower bump at 8,500 rpm, and an additional 0.7 pound-feet of torque. More substantially, the SC-1R is significantly lighter than the stock system at just 2.8 kilograms. The stock breadbox tips the scales at 4.6 kilograms.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the SC-Project SC-1R is by no means a budget-friendly option, and neither is any genuine product from the Italian exhaust specialist. Nevertheless, it retails for 780 Euros ($827 USD) in the titanium finish, and a much pricier 920 Euros ($975 USD) for the black version.