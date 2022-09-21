SC-Project Has A Shiny New Exhaust System For The Yamaha MT-09

There’s nothing quite like the harmonious roar of an in-line triple. Quite honestly, the good old three-cylinder is quite probably my favorite engine when it comes to sound alone. Nearly all motorcycles equipped with triples sound simply amazing especially when wrung out to the top. As such, it really is no surprise that aftermarket exhausts from dozens of manufacturers are pretty much ubiquitous.

Yamaha’s poster child in the three-cylinder game is none other than the MT-09. Arguably the most popular naked bike in the market, the MT-09 is largely responsible for today’s crop of middleweight naked bikes. Ever since it hit the market in 2014, it put the Tuning Fork Company front and center among squids, track enthusiasts, and casual riders alike. All that being said, there’s no surprise that a vast aftermarket has sprung up surrounding the MT-09, with all sorts of upgrades available for this powerful naked bike. Not least of which are aftermarket exhaust options from top manufacturers like SC-Project.

For the 2022 MT-09, Yamaha introduced a slew of changes to the engine chief of which would be larger displacement and Euro 5 compliance. As a result, aftermarket manufacturers have had to return to the drawing board to come up with new options for the new MT-09. SC-Project, for instance, has released yet another system for the MT-09, in the form of this new sleek underbelly exhaust. Constructed out of AISI 304 stainless steel, the underbelly exhaust system takes the form of a three-into-one configuration adorned with an STR-1 slip-on at the tip.

The SC-Project STR-1 is certified Euro 5 compliant and CE and TÜV approved, meaning it’s perfectly suitable for daily use. Better yet, it reduces weight by 500 grams, with an claimed power bump of 3.1 horsepower and 1.75 ft-lbs of torque at 9,750 rpm. That brings up the maximum output of the MT-09 to an impressive 119 horsepower and 65 ft-lbs of torque. Last but not least, the exhaust system comes with a two-year warranty and retails for 1,240 Euros, or the equivalent of around $1,235 USD, per current exchange rates. Those looking for a more subtle look will have to shell out an extra 240 Euros for the Black Inox version.